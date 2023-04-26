Everton could see a new investment deal with MSP wrapped up by the end of this week, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news surrounding potential investment in Everton?

Everton have been embroiled in an eventful time of things on and off the pitch this campaign amid the backdrop of regular protests against the club hierarchy at Goodison Park.

The Toffees sit 18th in the Premier League with just six games left to play this season as they fight to avoid an unthinkable fall into the Sky Bet Championship.

Last month, Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers reported that "new investment in the form of the purchase of a minority stake in the club by American investment company MSP Sports Capital is in its final stages of completion."

Tuttomercatoweb via The Liverpool Echo have also claimed that American investment fund 777 Partners could be set to try and enact a full takeover of the Merseyside club, prospectively buying out majority owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in Everton.

On the field, Everton face a massive test against Newcastle United at home on Thursday evening. Should the Toffees secure three points in the crunch encounter, they would leapfrog Leicester City into 17th and move out of the relegation zone.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has given an update on the latest surrounding potential investment in Everton.

Brown said:

"There is another group talking to Everton about investing. MSP seem a lot closer to doing a deal than 777 and are regarded as much more serious investors.

"It's apparently a £105m investment, which could even be completed by the end of this week. So, that would be very good news for Everton if it does come off."

Can Everton keep themselves afloat in the Premier League?

Put simply, Everton suffering relegation this campaign would have a devastating impact on the club, not just from a sporting point of view but also financially.

The Blues will take on Newcastle, Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in their six fixtures remaining.

Accumulating points at home is likely to be crucial to their chances of survival, given that the Toffees have taken 18 of their 28 points at Goodison Park this season, as per Soccer Stats.

Nevertheless, staying in the Premier League won't be an easy task. Last season, Everton salvaged their top-flight status with a game to spare in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, sparking a pitch invasion and wild celebrations on the pitch.

Despite this, it seems that Everton at boardroom level didn't heed the warning signs of 2021/22, leaving Sean Dyche to fight fire this time round in the hope he can repeat the trick.