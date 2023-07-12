Everton will soon see further investment from MSP Sports Capital 'rubber-stamped' at Goodison Park as the deal is 'essentially done', according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving potential investment in Everton?

According to iNews, Everton are in 'advanced talks' with private equity firm MSP Sports Capital over potential investment into the club to help with their Financial Fair Play issues and the building of their new stadium located at Bramley Moore-Dock.

Nevertheless, a source close to the situation has revealed that there is 'no timeline' on when a deal will be concluded as it is a 'very complex' procedure to complete.

The Toffees reached an exclusivity agreement with the firm back in May, putting an end to speculation over a potential takeover from 777 Partners and leaving the path clear for MSP Sports Capital to help finance the Toffees, as per BBC Sport.

The holding company involved with the construction of the new stadium, Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Limited, were given a loan totalling around £40 million to help keep the project moving forward without a hitch, as per The Athletic.

Everton fans have long been dissatisfied with owner Farhad Moshiri and protests were widespread last campaign as the team eventually scraped their way to retaining their Premier League status on the final day thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown is confident that a deal for further investment in Everton will be 'rubber-stamped' before too long.

Brown stated: “It’s difficult to say when any announcement will be made. The deal is essentially done for these investors to come in.

“They've raised significant money earmarked to go into the club that will help. Everyone is expecting this to be rubber-stamped, signed, sealed and delivered in the near future.

“These things sometimes take time, but I believe we're close to seeing it completed and that there will be some good news for Everton fans in the near future.”

What next for Everton?

Everton will be keen to land some new signings as Sean Dyche drastically looks to improve his thin squad ahead of the new campaign commencing.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, free agent Ashley Young looks likely to be the first name through the door this summer, as the Italian stated: "Medical completed and contract signed. Ashley Young becomes new Everton player. Here we go, confirmed."

Sport Italia via The Sun detail that Leeds United wideman Wilfried Gnonto may be set to join Young on Merseyside and is closing in on a £19 million move to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have reportedly beaten off competition from Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal to snap up the Italy senior international.

In a potential shock move, Arnaut Danjuma is believed to be at the centre of talks with Everton and the Blues are seeking to bring in the Netherlands international just six months after he famously changed his mind at the 11th-hour to join Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal in the January window, as per TEAMtalk.

There will be plenty of twists and turns to come in the transfer window and Everton supporters will hope that they can strengthen with some exciting arrivals ahead of this season starting competitively.