Everton haven't seen any progress in their wait for fresh investment at Goodison Park from MSP Sports Capital; however, the deal is expected to go through, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest on potential investment in Everton?

Back in May, MSP Sports Capital reportedly signed an exclusivity agreement with Toffees chairman Farhad Moshiri and now find themselves in the driving seat to provide an injection of finances into the club, as per talkSPORT.

Nevertheless, iNews have revealed recently that despite Everton being in 'advanced talks' over completing the investment deal, there is 'no timeline' as to when any agreement will be officially ratified.

The outlet claim that the process is 'very complex' and one of their sources also stated: “There are a lot of moving parts in the deal and it is not just a case of pressing the button and then it’s done."

Financial restrictions and troubles off the field have engulfed the Merseyside outfit in recent times and lead to widespread protests at Goodison Park last season before matches at the hierarchy in charge, as per The Liverpool Echo.

Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Limited, who are behind overseeing the construction of the Blues' new ground, which is located on Bramley Moore-Dock, previously received an interim loan worth £40 million to help continue the construction of the stadium without a hitch, as per The Athletic.

Nevertheless, no reports have emerged to say that MSP Sports Capital's bid to invest in Everton has been finalised as of yet; however, journalist Brown thinks that there will be an announcement at some point and has allayed fears of any problems within the process.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Brown stated: "There isn't really an update to give on the investment. The group that's coming in raised a certain amount of money which is going to go into the club, but I think we're just in the phase of crossing the t's and dotting the i's and sometimes that can take a little while. I do think this is going to go through, but when it's actually finalised and announced, I couldn't say. There's no timeframe being put on it by either side at the moment, so we're just going to have to wait and see. Hopefully, it's done in the near future, but these things do sometimes take time."

What now for Everton?

Concerning matters on the pitch, Everton boss Sean Dyche will be looking towards recruiting some signings to help his side improve on their underwhelming showing in the Premier League last term.

Ashley Young has already joined the Toffees on a free transfer from Aston Villa and will offer some depth across both full-back positions, as per Sky Sports.

Everton have identified Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto as a potential addition this summer; however, the Whites have told them that they must pay £20 million to land the Italy international, as per Football Insider.

Free agent Jonny Evans is another name that has been linked to Everton in the last few days, though The Liverpool Echo have denied speculation that the former Leicester City man could be about to pitch up at Goodison Park.

Either way, Everton will need to bolster the ranks further to add to their noticeably thin squad before 2023/24 gets underway from a competitive standpoint.