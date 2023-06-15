Everton could well have the heir to Anthony Gordon's position at Goodison Park as they look to further conversations for PSV's precocious talent Isaac Babadi.

What's the latest on Isaac Babadi to Everton?

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Everton - alongside Brentford and Eintracht Frankfurt - are interested in the 18-year-old flanker, who has just one year left on his current deal with the Eredivisie outfit.

The Netherlands U18 international is awaiting a new proposal from PSV before assessing his options, and the Toffees who are "working" on a move, will hope to entice the player with the prospect of forging a prominent role in a Premier League squad.

While a valuation has not surfaced thus far, his contractual situation hints that an astute deal could be pulled off this summer, and Everton must now act upon their intrigue as manager Sean Dyche looks to craft a successful future after staving off relegation this term.

Who is Isaac Babadi?

Too long have Everton's movements on the transfer front fallen below the standards demanded by the proud Blues fanbase, having now spent the past two Premier League campaigns battling against the threat of the drop and only escaping the unthinkable in the dying embers.

The appointment of the stoic Dyche was the perfect way to fortify Goodison Park with a sturdy structure, but now the signings taken in must make an emphatic impact to commence a climb up the table.

And while Babadi would be unlikely to bring instantaneous success, his prodigious roots tantalise a career right at the very top, having already recorded 32 direct contributions from 65 outings for the Boeren's respective youth outfits.

This term, he has plundered six goals and five assists from 34 matches across all competitions for PSV's U21 set-up, and considering he is scarcely two months into adulthood, the left-winger is exceeding expectations and will undoubtedly make his first-team debut should he remain in his homeland.

Hailed as a "creative" forward and a "top talent" by Elfrink, he could indeed surpass Gordon's impact in Liverpool, with Everton's homegrown talent playing 78 matches for the side before completing a £45m transfer to Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United in January.

Despite being described as "frightening" by pundit Paddy Kenny, Gordon only scored seven goals and provided eight assists during his time on Merseyside, and with Babadi exhibiting the signs of a prolific future star, he could well transcend Gordon's exploits at the club.

The 22-year-old Magpie has yet to demonstrate his prowess as a creative outlet with regularity - posting an average of only 0.4 key passes this year and one last term, as per WhoScored - and given that he is yet to score more than four times in a single campaign, the wideman's departure might dissipate like dust as the Toffees support are galvanised by a talented teenager in Babadi who could blossom into one of the Premier League's most exciting stars, eclipsing Gordon in the process