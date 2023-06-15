Everton are keen on a deal to bring PSV Eindhoven forward Isaac Babadi to the Premier League, according to reports from his homeland.

Who is Isaac Babadi?

Babadi is an academy product at the Philips Stadion having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature of the U21s side, after getting promoted last summer, but he’s yet to make any senior appearances under Peter Bosz.

The Netherlands U18s international, who is naturally a left-sided winger, will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the current transfer window will be the Eredivisie outfit’s final chance to cash in, with a cut-price deal potentially up for grabs.

The Toffees failed to sign a single new player in January and Sean Dyche will know that attacking reinforcements are desperately needed given how close he came to relegation, and the 18-year-old looks like he's been highlighted as a possible ideal candidate.

Are Everton signing Babadi?

According to The Eindhovens Dagblad (via The Liverpool Echo on June 14 at 10:52am), Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are all “interested” in a swoop for Babadi ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

PSV’s reserves starlet was reportedly recently listed as one of Europe’s top 50 greatest talents so is already showing the world what he’s capable of, and it appears that his impressive performances have caught the eye of the chiefs at Goodison Park.

Everton will know that Babadi wouldn’t be able to immediately slot into the first-team having had no senior experience under his belt, but after being hailed a “wonderful talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, there’s no doubt that he would be an exciting addition for the long-term future of the club.

The 2022 Euro U17s participant, who earns £920-per-week, clocked up nine goal contributions (five goals and four assists) in 30 Keuken Kampioen Divisie outings last season. Over the course of the campaign, he recorded 33 shots, which was the fourth-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef.

The PSV attacker is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he would be a great option for a manager at any age level to have in the building and a player who would likely be more than worth investing in.