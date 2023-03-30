While in the short-term Everton boss Sean Dyche will be looking to steer the club to safety following what has been another turbulent campaign, the Englishman will also likely need to look beyond this season and consider how he can build a brighter future for the struggling outfit moving forward.

If the former Burnley boss is looking to carry out something of a squad overhaul this summer, however, in order to spark that change, the club's financial woes may prove a notable stumbling block, with funds likely to be limited to spend on new recruits.

Instead of scouring the transfer market for new additions, the 51-year-old could instead look to the Toffees' academy ranks in order to find potential stars of the future who can be gradually eased into the first-team, with 19-year-old midfielder, Isaac Price, seemingly one such prospect who should be given a chance to shine.

Who is Everton's Isaac Price?

It does appear that the centre of the park is an area that is in need of a reshuffle at Goodison Park, with the likes of Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure set to be out of contract this summer and next summer, respectively, while at 33, Idrissa Gueye is also no long-term option.

While owner Farhad Moshiri did invest £15m to bring promising asset James Garner to Merseyside from Manchester United during the summer, the 22-year-old has thus far been unable to make his mark at the club, having been hampered by injury.

The England youth international has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances so far this term - all of which have come from the bench - with Everton yet to have seen the benefit in snapping up the youngster from Old Trafford.

Although the 6 foot 1 ace may still come good in his current surroundings, Garner may be fearful that he could see his chance of game time inhibited even further due to the presence of the aforementioned Price, with the teenager already making waves for both club and country.

Previously hailed as "terrific" by U23's boss David Unsworth and lauded as "talented" by journalist Joe Thomas, the midfield maestro has already made three appearances for the club at senior level, notably featuring off the bench against Arsenal at the end of last season.

The exciting talent was previously described as "outstanding" by teammate Asmir Begovic after starring in the mid-season friendly clash against Celtic back in November, with The Athletic's Patrick Boyland stating that the teen had made "made an impression on coaches + teammates during Everton's tour."

The Northern Irishman was also the recipient of praise from former boss Frank Lampard due to that impact during the World Cup break, with the one-time Chelsea man having stated: "His energy is amazing, wins a lot of second balls & is calm when he gets there. Finds passes & pockets which is natural knack. He puts himself in the frame now."

Clearly a highly-rated individual, Price was handed his senior international debut by Michael O'Neill against San Marino last week, before again featuring off the bench in the defeat to Finland just a few days later.

That follows the academy sensation's impressive form at youth level for the Toffees, as he has netted three goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League 2 games this season, proving himself adept at making an impact in the final third.

With Dyche's men currently the joint-lowest scorers in the division, a figure such as Price could be just what Everton are in need of, with it looking as if he could be a star of the future.

Moshiri and co will first need to get the precocious talent tied down to a new deal sooner rather than later - with just a matter of months to run on his existing contract - although thankfully, discussions over an extension are "ongoing", according to Boyland.