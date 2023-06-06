Everton chiefs are keeping tabs on Sunderland forward Jack Clarke ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Who is Jack Clarke?

Clarke is naturally a left-sided winger who completed his permanent move to the Stadium of Light last summer from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, following a successful loan spell the season before. As per Transfermarkt, across both periods up north, he's made a total of 70 appearances to date, scoring 12 times.

In the Championship, the 22-year-old started all 46 games last season and firmly established himself as Tony Mowbray’s second overall best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.11, and this impressive form has been catching the eye outside of the northeast.

Football League World previously credited Glasgow Rangers, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Toffees all with an interest in the forward who is, as stated by the outlet, expected to be sold during the upcoming window, and Sean Dyche’s admiration has now once again been brought to the surface.

Are Everton signing Clarke?

According to iNews, Everton scouts are “paying attention” to Clarke’s situation and there is a definite “interest” in signing him ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Sunderland are, of course, reluctant to lose their prized asset, but it’s stated that offers of around £15m could “prompt a conversation”.

The Black Cats attacker’s agent Ian Harte, however, has claimed that his client is “happy” where he is and currently has “no intention” of pushing for an exit. The one thing worth noting though is that “every player has a price” and neither the talented prospect, nor his representatives, have “any control” over whether the club decide to accept any offers that arrive at their door.

Should Moshiri splash the cash on Clarke?

Everton should be focusing on signing an out-and-out centre-forward this summer but any kind of positive attacking reinforcement can’t be turned down, and having been dubbed “unplayable” by journalist Josh Bunting, Farhad Moshiri should definitely empty his pockets to bring Clarke to Goodison Park.

The York-born talent racked up 20 goal contributions (11 assists and nine goals) in 45 Championship appearances last season, form which saw him collect six man-of-the-match awards, and even his displays were outstanding when he wasn’t on the scoresheet.

As per FBRef, the SMI Sports Management client recorded a total of 147 shot-creating actions which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, and whipped 96 crosses into the box which was the second-highest number, so he’s always looking to pose a threat in the final third and is a player that would make a significant difference for Dyche on Merseyside.