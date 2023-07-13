Everton are interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison as Sean Dyche looks to ramp up his transfer activity at Goodison Park, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

How much is Jack Harrison's release clause worth and how does that affect Everton?

Harrison is reportedly available for just £16 million this summer due to having a release clause that is now in play following Leeds United's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, as per Football Insider.

The report states that Everton have 'set their sights' on bringing Harrison to Goodison Park and his teammate Wilfried Gnonto has also been linked with a move to the Toffees.

FootballTransfers claim that 'ongoing talks' have been held with Harrison and Gnonto and the former is believed to be open to a transfer to Everton as he has family in the North West.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is a free agent after leaving Arsenal upon his contract expiring in north London is another player that Everton are 'keeping an eye' on as the window progresses.

Leeds United are said to be 'preparing for the departure' of Harrison due to their relegation, with Aston Villa and West Ham United being another two clubs that have expressed their interest in offering him an Elland Road escape route, according to talkSPORT.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has signalled that Everton could raid Leeds United for several of their prize assets this window.

Taylor stated: "There's a lot of interest from Everton, in particular, in a lot of their players. Gnonto, Rodrigo, there's Jack Harrison. There's one more as well, Crysencio Summerville.

"I think these are the players that probably need to be moved on. They're probably not going to be there next season and once they go, there'll be a clearer sort of transfer budget. So I think departures should be the priority at this moment in time [for Leeds]."

Is Jack Harrison a player Everton should be looking to buy?

Harrison, who was hailed as Leeds' "standout player" in a game between the Whites and Tottenham towards the end of last season, would be a bargain signing for Everton who has already proved that he has the mettle to handle the rigours of the Premier League life and would be an astute signing by Dyche at Goodison Park. This is the opinion we are sure Frank Lampard would share after praising the winger for his performance against Everton back in 2022.

Last term, the 26-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United, recording six goals and ten assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Chance provision is one key element of Harrison's game and he was a shining light for Leeds United last season despite their relegation, successfully performing 141 shot-creating actions in the Premier League, as shown on FBRef.

The former New York City attacker also pitched in with 1.5 key passes and 1.3 completed dribbles per match in the English top flight, demonstrating his capacity to cause danger at will on the pitch, as per WhoScored.

Leeds United look like they will have to part ways with Harrison this window, which is something that has played nicely into Everton's hands as Dyche looks to add some desperately needed quality in the wide areas.

Nevertheless, the Toffees find themselves in hot water with the Premier League authorities due to recording losses exceeding £370 million over the last three years and their financial situation is likely to dictate the sort of business the club decide to conduct between now and the close of play.