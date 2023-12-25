Everton look to have landed a major boost in their pursuit of a player on a permanent deal after it emerged that he is keen to become part of the furniture at Goodison Park.

Tottenham 2-1 Everton

Despite putting on a valiant display away to Tottenham Hotspur, Andre Gomes' late strike ended up being nothing more than a consolation for the visitors as goals from Richarlison and Son Heung-min gave Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side a 2-1 victory over the Toffees in north London on Saturday.

Bringing an end to a run of four straight Premier League victories, Everton now sit 16th in the table with 16 points gained from their 18 matches played, four ahead of Luton Town, who occupy 18th place in the division.

Notably, if it weren't for the Toffees' points deduction, they would actually be sitting tenth and only three points off Manchester United in seventh position, something that would've put them in with a shout of competing for continental qualification.

Nevertheless, Sean Dyche vented his frustration at Dominic Calvert-Lewin's disallowed goal for a foul from Andre Gomes on Emerson Royal in the build-up, saying:

"I'm a big fan of VAR but I don't know where that one lives today because I think VAR has over-reffed the moment. The referee and the linesperson has an amazing view, they've made the decision with all their experience of doing it. It goes out of the window because they can find contact."

Despite their misfortune, Dyche has done a magnificent job of shifting the narrative at Everton and also has allayed fears that their points deduction could lead to relegation and he could now be on the end of a major boost regarding his pursuit of a player as per latest reports.

Jack Harrison keen to stay at Everton

As per earlier reports this month, Dyche is said to be keen to sign Jack Harrison on a permanent basis following his commendable start to life at Goodison Park on loan from Leeds United.

Jack Harrison's stats at Everton - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 3 Jack Harrison's key stats - Premier League (WhoScored) Shots per game 1 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 Key passes per game 1.1

Now, Football Insider claim that the player himself is keen to sign on the dotted line on Merseyside in what will come as a boost to Dyche. Despite not having an option to buy inserted into his loan deal, there is a release clause in his Leeds contract that the Toffees could look to activate regarding the 27-year-old.

Any permanent deal will depend on Everton's ongoing takeover situation and their appeal against their points deduction, which has, for now, put expensive transfer dealings on the back burner.

Labelled one of the most "incredible" players Jesse Marsch has ever coached, according to the man himself, the former England Under-21 international has been a great signing for Everton and it seems to make sense that they now want to see him commit his future for the long-term, making this one to watch in 2024.