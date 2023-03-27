Everton have a steady and rich flow of talent cascading from Finch Farm academy and could have their latest gem in homegrown centre-back Jack Tierney.

Notably, Anthony Gordon rose from the youth ranks and recently played a starring role in Everton's past several seasons, subject to a £45m transfer to Newcastle United last January.

Similarly, Ross Barkley was heralded for his early performances on Merseyside before completing a £15m transfer to Chelsea in 2018, while a certain former star named Wayne Rooney also commenced his illustrious career at Goodison Park.

The club might be floundering at present, two points and two places above the Premier League relegation zone after avoiding the drop in the closing weeks last season, but the assurance of further talent continually cropping up provides manager Sean Dyche with comfort that he can craft a team capable of flourishing higher up the table over the coming years.

Dyche is renowned for his defensive organisation and structured managerial approach, and as such he will be paying close attention to the exploits of Tierney, who will be pushing for an increase in his role at the club as he continues his development.

Who is Jack Tierney?

The 18-year-old Tierney has made 12 appearances for the U18 outfit this term to continue from an impressive preceding breakout year that saw him forge 16 outings, scoring one goal and wearing the captain's armband on two occasions.

According to Everton's official website, Tierney is a "commanding" defender and a lifelong Evertonian, hailing former Toffees captain Phil Jagielka as his footballing inspiration.

Such a 'commanding' approach will be one of the main attractions in the eyes of Dyche, who recently explained to the Coaches Voice the principles of his philosophy and provided insight into his man-management and prowess in tactical awareness from a defensive standpoint.

Effectively, there are scant few managers an aspiring centre-back would wish to kickstart their career under, and Tierney must absorb the fruits of his boss' labour to set himself in good stead to flourish among the seniors at Everton when the time comes.

Praised by reporter Jack Beesley for his "crucial" reading of the game earlier this season, Tierney has the tools for a successful Blues career, and as the cogs fall into place he could even surpass the expectations of Everton centre-back Jarrard Branthwaite, who is flourishing out on loan with PSV Eindhoven.

Signing for the Toffees in January 2020 for just £1m from Carlisle, the 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for his outfit, scoring one goal, before being loaned out to the Eredivisie last summer, where he has enjoyed a fruitful spell and forged 29 displays thus far, scoring four goals and registering an assist.

Hailed by former manager Carlo Ancelotti as a "really skilful defender with a lot of ability", Branthwaite will be pushing for a role in Dyche's set-up next season, and while he looks to be a genuine prospect, Tierney could surpass his potential by harnessing his 'commanding' leadership skills and becoming the centrepiece of the Everton project.