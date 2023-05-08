Everton will traverse to the south coast this evening to attempt to pacify the Brighton & Hove Albion storm and ease their increasing fears of relegation from the Premier League.

Having slumped from stability over the past several years, the Toffees are now embroiled in the gravest of top-flight danger and languish in 19th place with just four matches left to play, with Roberto De Zerbi's Europe-chasing Brighton awaiting.

Sean Dyche was appointed in January to stave off the threat, but even his battling mentality has yet to construct a purple patch worthy of securing top-flight status, but with the club just one point from safety, there will be cautious hope that a revival could yet be forthcoming.

Everton could, perhaps, be galvanised by the knowledge that their stoic manager is unbeaten in his five top-flight trips to the AMEX previously with Burnley, although circumstances are starkly contrasting right now.

Holding up in the midfield battle will be paramount, and with James Garner impressing last time out, Dyche might be inclined to give the 22-year-old another shot to impress.

Should James Garner start v Brighton?

Not once in Everton's distinguished Premier League history has relegation become a reality, with 1953/54 being the last campaign that the club has contested below the first division.

The Toffees have won just once away from home all season, but last week's battling 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium was evidence that they can pull off a huge upset against the Seagulls.

In that encounter, Garner was in the thick of the action, making 57 touches, succeeding with one of his two dribble attempts making an important clearance, as per Sofascore, and also making two key passes as the away side mustered 23 shots to the Foxes' 15.

Hailed for his "engine" by the Toffees gaffer, Garner has found game time hard to come by this term since joining from Manchester United for £15m in the summer, starting only three times in the Premier League.

However, Garner's 81% pass completion, 67% dribble success rate and growing presence in the Everton centre could be invaluable to pumping robustness into the fold ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Giving his thoughts on the former Nottingham Forest loanee's recent display, writer Ell Bretland waxed lyrical over the maturity and footballing intellect of the gem.

He said: "James Garner made a real difference in the middle tonight. He has a football brain which allows him to make the right decisions around the pitch. He’s calm and smart on the ball.

"Everton really lack that nous and so I think he’ll swiftly become a key player."

Whether Everton hold up against such a slick and cohesive outfit in Albion remains to be seen, but togetherness and resilience of their own is imperative to securing a monumental result to turn the tide on their withering year, and Garner could well be the difference-maker to ensure that such facets are intact.