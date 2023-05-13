Everton have been urged to avoid the temptation to resign James Rodriguez in the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on James Rodriguez to Everton?

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside outfit have made contact with the Colombian over possibly returning to Goodison Park.

However, this has been deemed a reckless idea by reputable journalist Paul Brown, who shared his thoughts with GIVEMESPORT and said: "Now the player is even older, hasn't exactly been ripping it up in the leagues he's played in since, and doesn't suggest that his body has performed any kind of remarkable transformation, I think it would be a ridiculous idea for Everton to try and bring him back."

The attacker is currently a free agent having recently left Olympiacos.

Should Everton sign James Rodriguez?

Despite their previous 5-1 thumping of Brighton last game week, this unfathomable result was simply an anomaly in a hugely frustrating season in front of goal.

The Toffees have only netted 32 goals in 35 Premier League games - the third-lowest total in the league - as they perilously sit two points clear of the relegation zone heading into the weekend.

Sean Dyche’s team is a side that desperately lacks creativity and an attacking spark to usher the side forward, but the signing of Rodriguez would be uncalculated and risky.

The former Real Madrid man previously signed for Everton in 2021 and ruthlessly announced himself to English football by registering six goal contributions in his first five games.

However, the technician’s electric start quickly deteriorated, and his form dramatically worsened as he only appeared a further 18 times in the Premier League.

His lack of consistency was extremely concerning, and he swiftly departed for Qatari side Al-Rayyan the following year.

During this stint, Gabriel Agbonlahor alluded to his questionable attitude and said: "His body language is a bit... he throws his arms in the air if someone doesn't pass to him and his work rate is non-existent."

Rodriguez is undoubtedly a luxury player, and hard work will be a non-negotiable trait under Dyche, which the 31-year-old hasn’t demonstrated.

Another Everton player who is currently in his second spell at the club is Idrissa Gueye, who isn’t exactly enjoying the most fruitful of returns - and the Toffees could be repeating their previous mistakes by bringing the Colombian back.

The midfield pivot dismally ranks in the bottom 16% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers over the past 365 days for progressive passes per 90, as well as the lowest 33% for progressive carries per 90, according to FBref.

If Everton retain their top-flight status, they should turn to talents that herald a new era and build for the future instead of previous errors such as Rodriguez.