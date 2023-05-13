Journalist Paul Brown has admitted he would be stunned to see Everton make a move for their former midfielder James Rodriguez over the coming months.

Could Everton resign Rodriguez?

It has been a difficult campaign for the Toffees who continue to fight relegation for the second season running with just a handful of games remaining in their season.

Victory on Monday against Brighton & Hove Albion has provided Sean Dyche's men with some breathing room going into their game on the weekend against Manchester City.

However, results elsewhere could potentially see them fall back into the bottom three as they look to take more points off the side top of the league.

Looking ahead to the summer, there have been reports suggesting the Blues have been one of the sides to get in touch with the representatives of the Colombian playmaker.

They are not believed to be the only side from the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton all credited with an interest.

Having heard the reports surrounding the 31-year-old free agent, Brown shared his concerns over a potential deal as he spoke to Football FanCast:

"I'd be absolutely amazed if James Rodriguez ever returned to Everton partly because his time there ended in quite a lot of acrimony. And he spoke out several times about what he felt was unfair treatment and the club briefed several times against him as well.

"He's also a couple of years removed from a season when, okay, he played and he was mostly brilliant, but his body just could not cope with the demands of a full Premier League season."

Should Everton give Rodriguez another chance?

If Everton are able to survive, it is certainly an option which could come under consideration given the pedigree the Colombian has from his previous clubs.

However, there are an awful lot of potential negatives surrounding this possible deal which could cause the Toffees some issues.

The first one being the salary of the 31-year-old who will have free rein over who his next club is as he is currently without a club.

With no transfer fee involved, it means the potential suitors could be forced into stumping up a higher salary than what they may have wanted to pay initially.

There are two possible concerns over this at Everton. The first one being the obvious in that they are struggling financially.

However, perhaps just as concerning could be the message it could send to the other players at Everton if he was to return and earn considerably high wages.

Although his statistics would suggest he could potentially provide Everton with some much-needed quality, his time on Merseyside did not end well after his stay was cut short.

And all of this does not even touch upon whether Dyche would be open to the possibility of the Colombian playing for his side.

A lot has gone on at Everton over the last two years. Stability is needed at the club and would bringing back Rodriguez contribute towards that?