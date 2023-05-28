Everton have secured survival in their nail-biting Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Goodison Park this afternoon and Sean Dyche will be feeling incredibly relieved to have finally got the job done in the final moments of the season.

The Toffees have survived with just two points to spare with their 1-0 victory, meaning that both Leeds United and Leicester City will instead suffer the drop to the Championship this summer.

Indeed, the three points desperately needed did not come easy for the Merseysiders in front of the home support but ultimately, their relentless fight to fend of the Bournemouth attacking threat ultimately saved their skin.

Despite only having 38% possession at home, Everton had more shots on target (13 v 7), more big chances created (1 v 0), more tackles completed (18 v 12) and more duels won (60 v 47), putting on a defensive performance that Dyche will be proud of.

The hosts got off to a slow start with a growing hostile atmosphere being created with every moment passing, which was only made worse when Leicester City scored in the 34th minute which meant that Everton were as good as relegated if they didn't find the winning goal as soon as possible.

In the final 45 minutes, the Blues came out with fighting spirit that finally paid off when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a screamer in the 57th minute, which ended up being enough to save Everton from relegation.

Indeed, Doucoure will steal the headlines for his wonder strike, but it was the defensive display put on by James Tarkowski over the entire clash that ultimately kept Everton in the game throughout.

How did James Tarkowski get on vs Bournemouth?

The 30-year-old free transfer has revolutionised Everton's defence since his arrival at Goodison Park last summer and has shown the fight needed when it matters the moment on numerous occasions over the Premier League campaign and particularly in today's outing with the Cherries.

Over his 90-minute performance, the £100k-per-week titan - hailed "outstanding" by Dyche - won a whopping 12 duels, made eight clearances, won three tackles and completed three interceptions in an exemplary defensive performance that ultimately made him a hero on the blue side of Merseyside this evening.

According to One Versus One, Tarkowski has ranked first in the entire Premier League this season for blocked shots, blocks, pass interceptions and aerial challenges won ahead of the game today, which is a testament to not only the importance of his presence on the pitch but how incredible his impact has been for a player who joined for free.

With that being said, it will likely be a busy summer for Dyche as he endeavours to improve the squad and the quality of the performances on the pitch ahead of next season to ensure it will be a much less stressful experience for both the squad and supporters.