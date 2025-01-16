Everton have now made contact to sign a new forward for David Moyes as they look to add more firepower to their ranks in the second half of the season.

Everton looking for additional firepower

Heading into the January transfer window, it was clear that Everton needed attacking reinforcements. The Merseyside outfit had managed just 15 goals in the Premier League prior to Sean Dyche's departure, the second lowest of any side in the division.

As a result, they languish just above the relegation zone, with no player in their ranks having managed to find the net more than three times, an achievement shared by Dwight McNeil and Iliman N'Diaye.

Everton's top goalscorers 24/25 Iliman Ndiaye 3 Dwight McNeil 3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2 Michael Keane 2 Ashley Young 1

And there is concern over the current options to lead the line, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contract at the end of the campaign and having been linked with clubs across Europe, while Italian media has continuously suggested that clubs in Serie A are desperately trying to sign Beto after he struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park.

As a result, a striker is needed this winter, and Everton have reportedly held talks with Tom Cannon over a potential return to the club that he left in search of first team football.

However, that deal is deemed "unlikely", with Cannon more likely to return to the Championship as things stand after a successful loan spell with Stoke City. As a result, Everton have been forced to look elsewhere, and have now made contact over a potential loan signing until the end of the season.

Everton approach Brighton for Ferguson loan

Now, TBR football report that Everton have made contact with Brighton over a move to take out-of-favour forward Evan Ferguson on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The Republic of Ireland striker has barely featured for Fabian Hurzeler in the first half of the campaign, starting just twice and finding the net on just one occasion.

However, he is undoubtedly a solid player, with Football Analyst EBL on X dubbing the 20-year-old "the next big thing at centre forward" on account of him being "lightning quick" as well as having "ferocious ball-striking".

Quizzed on Ferguson's potential destinations this winter, Hurzeler refused to rule out a move to a fellow Premier League side, explaining: “This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. It’s more about what is best for the player.”

Now, TBR report that Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom has fielded loan enquiries from a host of Premier League sides chasing his signature, but that Brighton are "yet to green-light any talks" involving their potential future star.

One advantage that Everton could have is that Brighton are unwilling to discuss a permanent deal, instead looking for a loan where the Irishman can play regularly, something that a move to Goodison Park would definitely offer.

Any move would require some movement at Goodison Park, with Everton already having two loanees at the club in the shape of Jack Harrison and Armando Broja and Premier League rules not permitting them to add a third unless one of those deals was either terminated or made permanent.