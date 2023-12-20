There's no doubt that these have been troubling times for Everton fans, with their ten-point deduction shaking up Goodison Park and prompting fury amongst many. But the performances of Sean Dyche and his men on the field ever since have been nothing short of sensational, with the deduction already wiped out and attention being turned towards the January transfer window.

Indeed, the January transfer window is almost upon us. An important time for teams to take a bit of a breather and suss out exactly what kind of holes there are to fill, with the right signings in the winter possibly being the difference between a successful and unsuccessful season. But one thing that is for sure is that the Toffees board certainly won't be afraid to provide Dyche with some support having seen Jack Harrison's impact, although on the flip side, Beto and Youssef Chermiti haven't exactly set things alight just yet.

Regardless, Football FanCast has given fans more of an insight into the dealings of Everton in January transfer windows gone by, as we look at exactly where the 10 previous January signings are at now...

Dele Alli - 1st February 2022

From Tottenham Hotspur - free transfer with potential £40m fee

Dele Alli may just go down as one of the worst signings of Everton's recent history, with some reports suggesting that Everton ended up paying a substantial outlay for the midfielder.

He's only managed 13 games for the Toffees since moving to Goodison Park and is yet to score or assist. He has had a loan spell at Besiktas, but since returning, just hasn't been involved in any plans, with fitness and his mental health also sadly playing a factor.

For someone who was one of the biggest talents in English football at one time during his Tottenham Hotspur days, it really is a shame that he just hasn't been able to hit the heights at Everton.

Billy Crellin - 1st February 2022

From Fleetwood Town - Fee unknown

Billy Crellin joined Everton from Fleetwood Town back in February 2022 with the view to him going straight into the under-23s side.

Since then, he just hasn't been able to secure a first-team appearance for the Toffees, having only made three appearances for the under-23s over the past few seasons. He did make it on the Australia trip back in November 2022, but just missed out on a debut appearance for the Toffees as Frank Lampard decided to offer Andy Lonergan minutes instead of the youngster.

Although, the club still clearly see something in the goalkeeper, as he signed a new contract with the club back in September which runs until the end of June 2025, so there is still time for him to come good.

Donny van de Beek - 31st January 2022

From Manchester United - Loan

Donny van de Beek joined Everton after a rather frustrating start to life at Manchester United, with game time hard to come by.

But, things didn't get much better at Goodison Park as he only made seven appearances during his loan spell, as a mix of falling out of favour and a thigh problem held him back from really getting the minutes he craved.

Upon the expiry of his loan deal at Everton he returned to Manchester United, where things went from bad to worse. He missed a total of 48 games last season due to injury and has just 21 minutes to his name in the current campaign.

Anwar El Ghazi - 13th January 2022

From Aston Villa - Loan

Anwar El Ghazi joined Everton on a short-term loan deal shortly after Lucas Digne went the other way to Aston Villa.

The winger hadn't exactly set the world alight in his recent games at Villa Park prior to the move, with just one goal in nine Premier League appearances, but as the Toffees had some injury issues, they viewed him as a temporary solution. And, a temporary solution is all he proved to be, making just two appearances for the Toffees as he fell heavily out of favour.

Move forward a year or so and things haven't got much better for the attacker. He failed to make any inroads upon his return to Villa Park, which led to him joining PSV on loan, followed by a move to Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

But after taking up the decision to post a message on Instagram relating to the current conflict in Gaza, the German club originally suspended him, which later led to him having his contract ripped up as he continued to voice his opinions on social media. He is now without a club.

Nathan Patterson - 4th January 2022

From Rangers - £11.5m plus add-ons

Nathan Patterson joined Everton from Rangers back in January 2022 as one of the most exciting talents out of Scotland.

After a slow start to life at Goodison due to a lack of opportunities, things have certainly picked up for the youngster, as he's become a guaranteed starter under Sean Dyche - and it's all down to his hard work.

The £11.5m plus add-ons fee already looks to be an absolute bargain, and with plenty of room for Patterson to develop, if he continues on his current trajectory, he could go on to follow in Seamus Coleman's footsteps.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 1st January 2022

From Dynamo Kyiv - £18m

Mykolenko made the move to Everton for around £18m back on the opening day of the 2022 winter transfer window.

In just under two years, he's already managed to appear 66 times for the club and is now a fully fledged regular under Sean Dyche.

He had some struggles during his first six months at the club, with mistakes and rash decision-making often plaguing his game, but since Dyche has taken the reins, he has gone from strength to strength.

His two goals in the Premier League this season are evidence of that, and he's now added an attacking aspect to his game, as well as tightening up defensively.

Joshua King - 2nd February 2021

From Bournemouth - Loan

Joshua King is another who joined on a short-term deal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured for a period during the 2020/21 campaign.

And the club may as well have signed no one when you look at how he performed in the blue shirt. In his 11 appearances, King failed to find the back of the net, but he is predominantly a winger, so there perhaps should be some leeway after being mainly deployed as a striker.

Where is King now, you may ask? Well, he's now plying his trade over in Turkey and has been for a season or so now, with Fenerbahce his new home. His stats have improved too, though the level of competition is arguably lower, with 11 goals and six assists to his name in 41 appearances.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 13th January 2020

From Carlisle United - £1m

Jarrad Branthwaite was making a name for himself at Carlisle United prior to his move to Everton, which was sealed for just £1m back in 2020.

This is a move that could go down as one of the best deals pulled off by the club if he carries on the way he's heading. The youngster has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances under Sean Dyche this season as a regular at the heart of the defence after catching the eye out on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season.

At just 21 years of age, the growth potential is massive for Branthwaite. And with the way he's going at the moment, you could even see him in an England shirt in the not so distant future.

Theo Walcott - 17th January 2018

From Arsenal - £20m

Theo Walcott made a name for himself at Arsenal after joining as a young boy from Southampton, but eventually fell out of favour at the Emirates as the club grew without him.

Everton signed a player who had all the ability, but it wasn't known at the time of the signing whether he'd be able to show the levels we saw at the Gunners, as injuries plagued the winger at times, with age catching up with him.

Looking back, it actually proved to be a reasonably good signing for the Toffees. He made 85 appearances, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, which isn't prolific, but he was often deployed as a wide midfielder, as opposed to the advanced winger during his Arsenal days.

Sorry to make anyone feel old here, but the England star has now retired from football completely.

Cenk Tosun - 6th January 2018

From Besiktas - £27m

Cenk Tosun had a lot of hype behind him when he joined Everton back in 2018 after a number of prolific seasons out in Turkey.

But, after paying £27m for his services, things just went downhill. He made 61 appearances for the Toffees but failed to meet the demands of being the club's star striker, as he only returned 11 goals and six assists.

However, things have picked up for him again since returning to Besiktas, which is perhaps a sign of the difference in competition levels in England and Turkey. After an 18-goal season last term, he currently stands at five for the current campaign, with two even coming in the UEFA Conference League, so he appears to have found his feet again.