Sean Dyche has clearly been focusing on bolstering Everton's attack in the transfer market this summer after the club finished 17th in the Premier League last season as the division's second-lowest scorers.

Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma have both been signed on loan, whilst 19-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti has completed a £15m move to Merseyside; Che Adams and Udinese forward Beto have also been linked to accentuate the focus on the offensive third.

Despite this, defenders Conor Coady and Yerry Mina have both left the club this summer, while Mason Holgate is heading to Southampton on loan - as such, a new centre-half is surely required to bolster the club's seasonal hopes.

What's the latest on Japhet Tanganga to Everton?

According to Inter Live, the Toffees are in the mix for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, and while they will face competition from Luton Town, Inter Milan have withdrawn their attention as they close on Benjamin Pavard.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Reporter Ben Jacobs has since stated that the reason movement has stagnated regarding Tanganga's possible transfer is that suitors are more inclined to offer a loan move than a permanent deal, which could work in Everton's favour.

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

The Spurs defensive titan has not enjoyed the most auspicious of years with his club since graduating from the youth academy; now 24-years-old and having never played for another outfit, Tanganga holds just 50 senior appearances to his name.

Last season, the £25k-per-week gem played just seven times across all competitions last term, starting just twice in the Premier League, and, unequivocally, the best path for Tanganga is to push for a move away.

Everton could offer the player, who has been labelled "outstanding" by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor in the past, a clean slate and the opportunity to cement a regular starting berth for himself for the first time in his career.

The fact that Premier League outfits and Inter Milan are all interested in the ace is a testament to his skill set; despite his perpetual bit-part role with Tottenham, Tanganga is considered a viable and competent option, having been described as "really special" by Gary Neville after nullifying Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish one time.

During the 2021/22 league term, he did start ten matches and exhibited his solid qualities through an average passing accuracy of 84%, making 1.3 tackles and 2.7 clearances per outing, as per Sofascore.

He could be the man to partner James Tarkowski at the heart of Dyche's defence, with the 6 foot 1 gem playing 42 games since joining the Goodison Park side on a free transfer last summer after his contract expired with Burnley.

The 30-year-old ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for blocks, the top 8% for clearances and the top 13% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref, hailed as a “really strong leader” by former Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

Tanganga could absorb the fruits of the £100k-per-week man's labours and grow into his skin on Merseyside, and it could prove to be a "fantastic" - as he has been dubbed by Jose Mourinho - and astute investment to combat the loss of the recent departees.