Everton have tabled an offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, and they’ve been given a boost in their pursuit according to the latest update on the deal.

How much does Japhet Tanganga earn?

Tanganga currently pockets £25k-per-week which he isn’t really earning considering last season he made just two starts in the Premier League and is still yet to make a single appearance this season, and the fact that he’s so low down in the pecking order suggests he could be on the move before tomorrow’s deadline.

Speaking to Last Word On Spurs, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas recently name-checked the Toffees as one of the clubs interested in a deal for the centre-back, alongside Luton Town and Inter Milan, though since then, another team had emerged as the favourites to secure his services.

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, England’s former youth international was set to complete a switch to Serie A side Torino, but this has since broken down with the two clubs failing to reach an agreement, therefore meaning that the player is assessing what other options he has.

The Goodison Park outfit are believed to have wanted the 24-year-old last summer but failed to get a deal over the line at the time, though with their admiration being long-standing, the player may take that into serious consideration when choosing his next destination.

Are Everton signing Japhet Tanganga?

According to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), Everton have put an offer “on the table” for Tanganga, showing that the hierarchy have “stepped up their interest” in the hope of bringing him to Merseyside.

Tottenham’s defender had put Italy and indeed the Serie A at the “top of his preferences”, but with an overseas transfer now looking highly unlikely, he’s expected to look much closer to home in a boost for the Blues.

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

Whilst Spurs haven’t given Tanganga a fair chance to prove what he’s capable of ever since last season, there’s clearly a reason as to why he’s not been able to force his way into the starting line-up, and quite simply, that’s because he’s not been good enough to make the cut.

The RDF Football client ranked as Ange Postecoglou’s side’s 18th best-performing defensive player out of 29 squad members during the previous campaign, averaging just 0.8 tackles per top-flight game, not to mention that he listed 24th overall, via WhoScored, showing how little of an impact he’s been able to make.

The Hackney-born talent additionally failed to contribute anything at the top end of the pitch having recorded zero goals or assists in the Premier League for 2022/23, so he's really not been able to make an impact when handed the rare opportunity to showcase his skills.

Previously, Tanganga has even been labelled “naive” alongside his fellow defensive teammates in the capital by members of the media, so whilst Sean Dyche would like to bolster his ranks before 11pm tomorrow evening, Tottenham’s academy graduate is perhaps not a player that the boss should be pursuing.