Everton are keen to strike a summer deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, and a reliable journalist has revealed his stance on a possible move to Merseyside.

What age is Japhet Tanganga?

Tanganga is 24 years of age and has plied his trade with Ange Postecoglou’s side since his childhood days having graduated from the club’s academy to get promoted to the first team back in 2020, but last season, he fell significantly out of favour in N17.

The Lilywhites centre-back was handed just two starts and made the same number of substitute appearances in the Premier League, showing how low down in the pecking order he is in the capital, so despite still having another two years remaining on his contract, there’s a strong possibility he’ll be on the move before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, England’s former youth international was hoping to secure a departure last summer due to his lack of game time and the outlet credited the Toffees with an interest, but even though a deal failed to materialise at the time, Sean Dyche is taking a second bite of the cherry if the following update is to be believed.

Are Everton signing Japhet Tanganga?

Speaking to Last Word On Spurs, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas name-checked Everton as one of the clubs eyeing a move for Tanganga, but it would appear that he’s currently not favouring the thought of joining the Blues. As quoted by Goodison News, he said:

“I think he’s waiting for Inter. Inter Milan are interested in him as well [along with Everton]. He’s on their shortlist. Their priority is to sign Benjamin Pavard. If you’re Tanganga and you missed out on a dream move to AC Milan last summer, it makes sense to wait this one out. There is Premier League interest in him as well and I’m aware of Luton too.”

Tanganga's Strengths Tanganga's Weaknesses Dribbling Tackling Blocking the ball Discipline

How much does Japhet Tanganga earn?

At Spurs, Tanganga currently pockets £25k-per-week, so he would be an affordable option for Everton, but having previously been slammed for his “poor” performances by journalist Josh Bunting, he may not be the profile of player that should be targeted by Dyche this summer.

The Hackney-born talent ranked as his club’s 18th worst defensive player last season, averaging just 0.8 tackles per top-flight game, alongside listing 24th overall out of 29 squad members, via WhoScored, showing how little of a positive impact he makes when handed the opportunity to play.

The RDF Football client, who also failed to register any goals or assists in the Premier League, has even lost three out of the four fixtures he’s been involved in when visiting L4, so if he can’t grind out a result when part of the away side, it’s highly unlikely that he’d be able to make any kind of difference when playing in front of the home crowd at Goodison Park, but it looks as if it could be one to watch.