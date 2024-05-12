Everton made it five Premier League games unbeaten yesterday when they beat Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's side secured all three points after Abdoulaye Doucoure's first goal in 2024 was enough to edge past the already relegated side, with the Toffees able to claim a fourth win in their last five matches.

The win sees the club occupy 15th place in the Premier League, 14 points clear of Luton Town despite suffering an eight-point deduction for multiple PSR breaches this campaign.

Had the club not received any sanctions during the current season, the Toffees would sit in 12th place, level on points with Brighton and Hove Albion, who sit within the top half of the division.

Despite already securing survival, Dyche's side produced an excellent display, with one player in particular showcasing his rapid development under the boss at Goodison.

Jarrad Branthwaite's stats against Sheff Utd

In what has been his breakthrough campaign at the club, centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has impressed for the Toffees, starting all but three of the club's Premier League matches.

The youngster featured for the entirety of the outing, starring alongside fellow defender James Tarkowski as he has done on each occasion he's started in the Premier League during 2023/24.

During the victory, Branthwaite won 100% of the aerial duels he contested, whilst also completing 46 passes at a competition rate of 87%.

He also managed to complete two long passes, managing to find a teammate on every occasion, with the 21-year-old demonstrating his ability to play out from the back.

Branthwaite's stats against Sheff Utd Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Passes completed 46/53 (87%) Long passes completed 2/2 (100%) Clearances 3 Tackles 4 Aerials won 3/3 (100%) Stats via Sofascore

However, Branthwaite also showcased his talents defensively, winning four tackles - the second-most of any Everton player behind Amadou Onana - whilst making three clearances and contributing to the club's 13th clean sheet in the league.

The defender also received an 8/10 match rating for his display from Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley, with the sky being the limit for the former Carlisle United youngster.

Why Branthwaite is becoming Everton's best player

There's no denying Jordan Pickford has been a pivotal part of the club's recent form, with the goalkeeper part of the defence that has kept the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League this campaign.

Dyche's side have also conceded just 49 times this campaign, with only the top three of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool boasting better records in 2023/24.

However, when taking into consideration that this is Branthwaite's first full season of top-flight football in England, he's excelled and taken the league by storm at Goodison.

Within the Toffees squad. the 21-year ranks second for interceptions, clearances and blocks - with only experienced defender Tarkowski getting the better of the youngster.

He's also proved to be a threat at the opposite end of the pitch, scoring on three occasions, including a crucial goal in the win over local rivals just a couple of weeks ago.

After such an impressive season, it's no surprise to see his name being linked with big clubs such as Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag's sold holding a keen interest in the defender ahead of the summer.

Whilst any deal for the youngster would see the club make a huge profit on his £1m transfer, they must do everything to keep hold of the centre-back with Branthwaite undoubtedly set for big things.

He's been a real key to the Toffees' excellent defensive record, with the club unlikely to be able to reinvest a huge fee on a replacement given their recent struggles with PSR.