Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite wants to leave the club during the summer transfer window, according to an update regarding his future.

When is Branthwaite out of contract at Everton?

The 21-year-old arrived at Goodison Park from Carlisle United back in 2020, and has since gone on to make 13 first-team appearances to date. Chances have been few and far between for him in an Everton shirt, however, and he spent last season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, where he played 27 times in the Eredivisie.

Branthwaite's current Blues contract expires in the summer of 2025, meaning that time is slowly ticking by before they risk losing him on the cheap, with the next 12 months possibly becoming the last realistic chance to receive good money for his services.

It could be that the decision is out of the hands of Everton officials anyway, however, with a fresh update suggesting that his time at the club could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Could Branthwaite leave Everton this summer?

According to Football Insider, Branthwaite "has told the club he wants to leave this summer", with Everton wanting to retain his services after being impressed with his performances for PSV, but possibly having to accept that his mind is made up.

Branthwaite sees his future elsewhere moving forward - he is "keen" to find a club where he will be guaranteed more regular first-team football in the coming years - with West Ham one of the clubs who could potentially sign him before the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Losing Branthwaite this summer would be a blow for Everton, considering former manager Carlo Ancelotti once admitted he was "really impressed" with him during his time at the club, whereas he was called "terrific" by ex-Carlisle boss Steven Pressley, so the ideal outcome would be for him to stay for at least another season.

If Sean Dyche doesn't see the one-time capped England Under-21s international as a key man moving forward, however, it is pointless keeping hold of an unhappy player, instead allowing him to thrive elsewhere, as was the case at PSV.

That being said, there is no guarantee that things could pan out differently for Branthwaite at West Ham, should he move there, with the Hammers also having plenty of competition for places, so the centre-back must think long and hard before making what is a big decision in his career, although it appears as if he is leaning in the direction of an exit at this stage.