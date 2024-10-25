Hoping to make it five games without defeat in the Premier League, Sean Dyche has been boosted by the news that one Everton star is set to make his return from injury against Fulham.

Everton injury news

The Toffees initially looked destined for the foot of the Premier League table after making such a poor start to the campaign, but two wins and two draws in their last four games represents the progress they've made ever since. Victory over relegation rivals Ipswich Town last time out particularly showcased that progress and the level above the newly promoted sides that Everton should find themselves at.

Now looking to stretch that unbeaten run to five games, those at Goodison Park will once again have to take to the pitch without Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti following Dyche's recent update.

The Toffees' boss told reporters via Everton News: "Broja is getting on the edge of coming into training, he’s doing loads of work with the sports science team but not yet. Soft start for him and we’ll see where that goes, but hopeful he can continue because he’s making good progress.

"Chermiti is making good progress but obviously it’s a very strange injury. The tendon coming off the big toe, very odd injury. But he is beginning to make progress but he’s still a number of weeks away."

However, Everton will be boosted by the return of Jarrad Branthwaite against Fulham after the defender missed the last two games against Ipswich and Newcastle United. The £35,000-a-week central defender has endured a stop-start campaign thus far but now finally has the chance to hit the ground running and pick up where he left off last season.

"Calm" Branthwaite is the key to Everton survival

Everton's best player last time out, Branthwaite should once again prove to be vital in their battle to not only survive in the Premier League, but also push on and return to the top-half once and for all. The defender is returning at the perfect time too. Everton have weathered the early storm and now he can step in and take things up another level or two against Fulham.

Everton boss Dyche is one of many who are well aware of Branthwaite's quality, having told reporters via the Daily Mail last year: "You can never define someone’s character, but even last season speaking to him on the phone a couple of times when I first got here, I could tell he was very level, he was enjoying the experience (on loan at PSV).

"He seemed to be quite an assured character, quite a calm character. I like that in all players, but particularly in centre halves. His adaptation has been clear to the pace and the detail of Premier League football. He continues to improve, and physically he is a good specimen."