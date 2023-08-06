Highlights

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will get a 'chance' under Sean Dyche this term and is unlikely to be sold amid rumours linking him with a move away from Goodison Park, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Will Jarrad Branthwaite leave Everton this summer?

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are keen to bring in left-sided Everton defender Branthwaite following his impressive spell on loan at PSV Eindhoven last term.

Scouts from the Red Devils are said to have been impressed by £15k-a-week earner Branthwaite's qualities and he is being targeted alongside Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo at Old Trafford.

On loan at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, registering four goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FootballTransfers have revealed that Manchester United do have Branthwaite on a shortlist of potential defensive additions at Old Trafford; however, Everton will look to refuse any offers for the England Under-21 international.

Liverpool have also looked at Branthwaite in the past, though it isn't likely that Everton would entertain any proposals from an arch rival for one of their brightest homegrown talents.

His stature, rare status as a left-footed centre back and suitability to help fill quotas for European competition as an English player will undoubtedly appeal to elite-level clubs.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown indicated that he doesn't expect Everton to sell Branthwaite and instead reckons that he will get an opportunity to stake his claim for senior involvement at the Toffees moving forward.

Brown stated: "I don't see Branthwaite going to United. No, their defence, it's true, could be in flux this summer, there's a lot of talk of a couple of defenders being wanted by other people, but while I think they have an interesting brand point, I don't think he's high on their lists and I think he knows that he will get a chance at Everton this season."

What next for Everton?

Everton boss Dyche will be keen to add some additional bodies to his squad alongside Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young before his side take to the field to host Fulham next Saturday in their Premier League opener, as per ESPN.

According to iNews, Sporting Clube de Portugal striker Youssef Chermiti is in 'advanced' talks over a move to Goodison Park for a fee of £12.8 million that will include a considerable sell-on percentage for his current employers.

Football Insider report that Everton are also keen on Southampton striker Che Adams this summer amid stiff competition from Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign the Scotland international.

His teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana is also being explored as a potential option to add depth in the wide areas by the Toffees after they grew frustrated in their pursuit of Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto, according to The Daily Mail.

In a separate article from Football Insider, it is believed that West Ham United veteran forward Michail Antonio is being tracked as another potential solution to help bolster Everton's options in the final third following news that his proposed move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq has fallen by the wayside.