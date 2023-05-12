Everton have not revelled in much success over the past few seasons, falling further and further down the Premier League pecking order and spending the past two campaigns battling against the unthinkable threat of relegation.

The Finch Farm academy has been a spark of hope, of inspiration in the face of adversity, and a reminder that the Toffees boast a prestigious footballing core that belies the strife among the seniors.

Anthony Gordon is the notable recent example, rising to play important roles in this season and last, though he departed the club after handing in a transfer request this winter, signing for Newcastle United for £45m.

This effervescent underbelly is crucial to channelling a steady flow of talent to bolster the first-team ranks, all affiliated with Goodison Park know just how wayward the shooting on the transfer front has been over recent years.

Whether manager Sean Dyche succeeds in beating the drop or not, he will be emboldened by the promising clutch of academy talent awaiting ascension, and midfielder Jenson Metcalfe could be among the first to earn an opportunity among the seniors next season.

Who is Jenson Metcalfe?

According to Everton's official website, Metcalfe is hailed as "an energetic and technically-proficient central midfield player", and having been at the club's academy since the age of five, has made 44 showings across the respective levels, scoring four goals and assists apiece.

The 18-year-old has made ten appearances this season, including seven recent displays in the Premier League 2, and has been dubbed "talented" by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland.

In the early phase of the current campaign, the teenager penned a new four-year deal with the Merseyside club - a testament to his skill set and the trust that the hierarchy has in him after a lengthy layoff due to an anterior cruciate injury.

The Wigan-born youth said: “As a midfielder, I like to play long-range passing and I love a tackle! I love a shot from outside the box, too".

With this in mind, the young Evertonian could be in good stead to emulate the meteoric rise of his compatriot Declan Rice - now a 41-cap England international and lauded as a "monster" by ESPN's David Cartlidge - who has made 240 appearances for West Ham United since rising through the Hammers' youth ranks.

Intense speculation lingers around the 24-year-old's future as summer approaches, with his outfit resigned to selling their coveted asset, who is valued at around £100m.

Like Metcalfe, the £60k-per-week gem has an eye for a pass - completing 3.2 long passes per match in the Premier League this term at a success rate of 85% - and averages 1.7 tackles per outing.

In fact, across the duration of his career, as per WhoScored, Rice has averaged three long balls and 2.3 tackles per game, first-rate in his anchoring ability and assured with his career average passing accuracy of 87.7%.

Metcalfe will indeed hope to replicate Rice's feats and ascend to the fore with exquisite displays or ball-playing mastery and tenacity in his defensive duties.

Doing so, he might just emerge as one of England's brightest prodigies.