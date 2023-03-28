Everton are tantalising hints of brighter fortunes under the tutelage of Sean Dyche, having spent much of the past two campaigns languishing in-and-around the Premier League relegation zone.

The Merseyside outfit remain in danger as the 2022/23 campaign enters the business end, but the January appointment of the former Burnley manager has cultivated a sense of optimism that top-flight status can be preserved yet again.

Three places but only two points above the relegation zone, the Toffees have avoided defeat across their past three outings and have in fact only lost three times from eight top-flight outings since Dyche magnificently beat table-toppers Arsenal in his first match at the helm.

In the most recent encounter, preceding the international break, Ellis Simms scored his first goal for the club in dramatic circumstances, restoring balance against Chelsea in the closing stages and earning the club a valuable point on the road, and with the 22-year-old finally unleashed after a string of loans since rising from the youth ranks, the prowess of Finch Farm academy is highlighted once again.

With this in mind, Everton's rugged boss would be wise to continue investing in youth and providing a platform for young stars to flourish, with one Jenson Metcalfe shining brightly ahead of an ostensible upgrade to the first-team fold.

Who is Jenson Metcalfe?

Hailed as "an energetic and technically-proficient central midfield player" by Everton's official website, Metcalfe has plied his trade at the outfit since he was 5-years-old, signing a new contract with the club in September 2022, keeping him on the books until 2026.

The 18-year-old has been impressing for the U18s, making 15 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season and scoring two goals and three assists from his industrious role.

The talented starlet suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year and has subsequently seen his recent progress hampered, though he returned in recent months to make three appearances for the U18s before being swiftly upgraded to Everton's U21 unit.

Metcalfe is a self-professed admirer of Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, with the club's website stating that the Spaniard is the prospect's "football idol".

Indeed, the teenager has previously stated: "I see myself as a tempo-setter, so I look up to Sergio Busquets. He’s so relaxed on the ball."

If the Evertonian, whose passing range is 'outstanding' - in the words of journalist Andy Hunter - can emulate the game of the 34-year-old, he will be in stellar stead to forge a career that will leave him a revered figure at Goodison Park.

Indeed, the great Spaniard has made an incredible 718 appearances for La Blaugrana, winning three Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles and the World Cup and 2012 European Championships with Spain.

Busquets, whom long-time teammate Jordi Alba heralded for his "incredible leadership skills", has been the glue to hold his sides together over the years, scintillating in his robust and unnoticed work in the centre of the park, orchestrating as the anchor.

With WhoScored recording the 143-cap machine's average career passing accuracy at 90.8%, also making 2.5 tackles and 1.8 interceptions, there truly is no better positional peer for a "talented" - as praised by journalist Patrick Boyland - young midfielder such as Metcalfe to emulate the game of.