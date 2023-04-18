Everton are interested in a deal to bring Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Correa to Everton?

The Toffees could be forced to sanction a mass exodus of some of their most prized assets should they suffer relegation, but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin being monitored by Arsenal and Neal Maupay wanted by Salernitana, Sean Dyche will need attacking reinforcements regardless of his side’s status.

The Argentinian international’s deal at the San Siro isn’t set to expire until 2025, but having made just seven starts in 30 Serie A games this season, has fallen significantly out of favour under Simone Inzaghi and could therefore be looking for a move elsewhere in the summer.

TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini recently claimed that the Goodison Park outfit have already “carried out some surveys” on the 28-year-old and they must have liked what they discovered because it appears that they are now weighing up an approach.

According to Italian outlet Inter Live (via Sport Witness), Everton, alongside top-flight rivals West Ham and Aston Villa are all “interested” in signing Correa ahead of the 2023/24 term.

The Merseysiders will “hopefully” be able to move and negotiate a deal for the striker, whose club are open to selling him should they receive a fee of €15m (£13m), a sum that Farhad Moshiri could meet “without problems”. Inter's attacker and his camp, however, believe that he is “worth less” which could have been said to force through an exit as quickly as possible.

Should Everton splash the cash on Correa?

Correa might have fallen down the pecking order at Inter but he would make a hugely positive impact at Everton so they should 100% dig deep to wrap up this absolute bargain of a deal in the summer.

The World Soccer Agency client has 102 goal contributions (63 goals and 39 assists) to his name since the start of his career and ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion by strikers in Europe's top leagues, highlighting not only his prolific form in the final third but also his strong link-up play with his teammates.

The 6 foot 2 colossus would further add wonderful versatility to the squad having previously operated in six different positions, including anywhere across the frontline, and knows what it takes to be successful having won six trophies at both club and international level, alongside competing in both the Champions and Europa League.

Finally, Correa has been lauded a “formidable” player by his manager Simone Inzaghi and so it would be a massive coup for the board should they be able to get this deal over the line during the upcoming window.