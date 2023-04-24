Everton are “pushing hard” to sign Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Correa to Everton?

The Argentine still has another two years remaining on his contract at the San Siro Stadium, but having made just eight starts in the Serie A this season, is significantly low down in Simone Inzaghi’s pecking order and could therefore be looking to seal an exit this summer.

Italian outlet Inter Live credited the Toffees, alongside Premier League rivals West Ham United and Aston Villa, with an initial interest in the 28-year-old, and they have already taken their admiration one step further.

TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has revealed that Sean Dyche and his Merseyside outfit have made contact to discover what it would take to complete a deal during the upcoming window and the board appear to be willing to do whatever it takes.

According to Inter Live once again (via Sport Witness), Everton are “pushing hard” to secure the services of Correa ahead of their fellow competitors. The £110k-per-week attacker is the “main suspect” to be sold from his squad at the end of the season as a result of him being viewed as a “dead weight” due to his poor physical state, so his club are “happy” to sanction his sale.

The Toffees or any other potential suitors are yet to submit an official offer, but they are the ones currently showing the most interest in getting a deal over the line. The Italian giants’ price tag “would not be very low” due to his contract situation, so whether Farhad Moshiri - or a potential new owner - would be able to meet their financial demands yet remains to be seen.

Should Everton cash out on Correa?

Everton will be aware that Correa won’t be fully up to speed having not received regular game time this season, but he’s got so much potential to give so we feel it would be worth splashing the cash and taking a chance on him this summer.

The Adidas-sponsored forward has posted 103 goal contributions (64 goals and 39 assists) in 353 career appearances, so can be prolific in the final third when afforded the opportunity, and is additionally strong in his link-up play with his fellow teammates, ranking in the 99th percentile for pass completion by forwards in the top European leagues.

The 6 foot 2 colossus, who’s been hailed a “sharp” finisher by journalist Josh Bunting, further has the flexibility to play in six various positions across the field, including up top and out wide on both flanks, so he would be an excellent acquisition should he sign on the dotted line at Goodison Park.