It is no secret that Everton have struggled in front of goal this season as they head into the final day of the Premier League with a chance of being relegated to the Championship.

Only Wolves and Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Toffees (33) in the English top-flight and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's lack of form in front of goal has played a big role in their struggles.

The England international has scored twice in 17 Premier League appearances this term and has been unable to provide Sean Dyche with a reliable option in the number nine position.

Between the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns, Calvert-Lewin plundered 29 league goals for the club and this shows that the potential is there for the 26-year-old to be a prolific marksman at this level.

Dyche could unlock the best of the Englishman's abilities by signing him a strike partner this summer and Inter ace Joaquin Correa, a reported target for Everton, fits the bill.

Who is Joaquin Correa?

He is a 28-year-old forward who currently plays for Serie A side and Champions League finalists Inter as a supporting striker or winger.

The £108k-per-week dynamo has played the majority of his career as a second striker and this means that he can be deployed as a foil to a starting number nine, like Calvert-Lewin, in order to get the best out of his teammate.

Correa, who was once lauded as "formidable" by former boss Simone Inzaghi, has never been a prolific scorer - with ten goals in 76 appearances for Inter - but he does have the quality to help his team to create chances by progressing the ball up the pitch.

The Argentina international ranks in the top 12% of players in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues over the last 365 days for progressive passes, successful take-ons, and shot-creating actions per 90, with FBref listing none other than Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez as two statistically similar players.

He has the quality to commit defenders by dribbling past them and his progressive passing creates opportunities for others to either shoot or then find another player in a good position in the final third.

These statistics suggest that Correa's presence slightly behind Calvert-Lewin could allow the England international to thrive as the Argentine wizard's actions on the ball result in more chances being created, indirectly or directly.

This could lead to the ex-Sheffield United forward being handed more opportunities to score in front of goal, something that would be huge as the striker bids to return to the sort of level that we've seen from him previously in the Premier League.

Correa, who has scored 64 club career goals, could also take some of the goalscoring pressure off the Toffees striker. That would undoubtedly lift a rather large mental weight from Calvert-Lewin's shoulders and increase his chances of returning to his best.