Everton are keen on a deal to bring Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Where is Joel Robles now?

The Whites shot-stopper arrived at Elland Road last summer from Real Betis and has, the majority of the time, been the second-choice, having only made six senior appearances during his debut season. He was however selected to take the gloves from Illan Meslier for the final four top-flight games of last term under Sam Allardyce.

The 32-year-old’s deal is set to expire at the end of the month meaning that he is set to depart and become a free agent on the market having not been offered the chance to extend his stay, which has alerted Sean Dyche, but it wouldn’t be his first rodeo at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard was previously on the books with the Toffees from 2013-2018 before leaving to go back to his homeland, though with him now on the hunt for his next destination, there’s a chance that he could be about to return to Merseyside.

Are Everton re-signing Robles?

According to reports (via Goodison News), Everton are lining up a shock swoop for Robles ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Dyche has the goalkeeper firmly on his radar and is keen to add competition for the number one spot between the sticks. The Leeds titan would reportedly not be expensive when it comes to wages.

Where could Robles fit in under Dyche?

Everton’s long-serving number one Jordan Pickford has been attracting significant interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United so could secure a big-money move elsewhere this summer, and should he depart, Robles could be the ideal successor costing literally nothing, allowing the Pickford funds to go on a new centre-forward.

Since the start of his career, the 6 foot 4 colossus has kept 71 clean sheets from 204 games and during the previous term, made 16 saves from 27 shots on target against, form which has previously seen him hailed a “solid” player by journalist Josh Bunting.

The InterStarDeporte client, who knows what it takes to be successful having secured six trophies at club and international level since professionally bursting onto the scene, would also be cheap to recruit pocketing £20k-per-week. That would make him the third-lowest earner behind Andy Lonergan and Ellis Simms, so this seems like a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity present itself.