Everton are pushing for a positive finish to the summer transfer window after a dismal start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, with Sean Dyche's side looking to beat acrimonious rivals Liverpool to a talented attacker.

Who could Everton sign on transfer deadline day?

According to Football Insider, Everton are joined in their interest in PSV Eindhoven by Crystal Palace and Jurgen Klopp's Reds, with the Eredivisie outfit holding out for more than £25m for the precocious talent.

The Dutch side dispatched Rangers in the Champions League qualifying round to earn a place in the group stage proper, strengthening PSV's hold on the winger.

And while Fabrizio Romano claims Brentford are closing in on a move, Everton have been working on a swoop of their own and will hope that the prospect of cementing an instant starring role at Goodison Park could sway the 20-year-old to join the fold and spearhead a resurgence.

What are Johan Bakayoko's strengths?

Everton have been busy across the summer transfer window, signing Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Beto, but given that they finished the 2022/23 term 17th - as the second-lowest scorers - it is understandable that Dyche hopes to reform the attack.

Especially after losing their first three matches of the current campaign, having failed to score across each encounter despite playing Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park.

The £30m signing of centre-forward Beto could prove to catalyse the club's frontline, with the Portuguese forward already off the mark after scoring against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup on his debut last night, but a signing of Bakayoko's ilk could add an exciting new dimension to the wide channels.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a tremendous breakout year last season, scoring seven goals and supplying five assists; this year, he has already posted four assists from his first seven outings of the term, setting up two goals against Rangers at Ibrox.

He's already attracting significant praise for his performances, with renowned scout Jacek Kulig among the admirers, saying: "Wonderful talent, fantastic left foot. Madueke-esque. Stay tuned."

As per FBref, the four-cap Belgium international ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the eight leagues most similar to the Eredivisie for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90.

Such a creative force with an "electric" presence - as also praised by Kulig - could prove to be the perfect heir to Alex Iwobi, with the Toffees midfielder attracting attention from Fulham as deadline day looms.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports' transfer insider Dharmesh Sheth, the Cottagers are in "advanced talks" with Everton over the signing of the Nigeria international, who has entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old was integral for the Merseyside outfit in their bid for survival last year, scoring twice and providing eight assists for a team bereft of attacking intent - indeed, he was hailed as his side's "inspiration" by The Times' Henry Winter.

The winger-turned-midfielder thrived in his central role last term, but has spent the opening phase of the current term on the left flank, and Bakayoko could now be the perfect replacement or even an upgrade.

If reports are to be believed, Everton would only grant a departure if their £20m (at least) valuation is met, and with Fulham in advanced negotiations, this suggests that an agreement on price has been found.

Dyche must ensure that Bakayoko is signed, with his prodigious qualities sure to provide the beleaguered outfit with an element unseen at Goodison Park for some time.