Everton have endured a torrid start to the Premier League season, and manager Sean Dyche is now hoping to kickstart his side's campaign with a promising end to the transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit only just avoided relegation last term, winning against Bournemouth on the final day, and have been busy this summer in beefing up the ranks, with four new faces arriving and centre-forward Beto expected to complete a £30m move.

The club must not rest on their laurels if they are to cast aside the dreadful start to the year that has yielded no points or goals from the opening three matches, and might've now identified a talent to spark life back into the attack.

Will Everton sign another attacker?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Toffees are firmly in contention to sign PSV Eindhoven winger this week, though will have to bypass Paris Saint-Germain, who have already lodged a €25m (£21m) offer.

The Eredivisie outfit are reluctant to grant the departure of their rising star, however, and have set a valuation in excess of €30m (£26m) for the Belgian, who is also on Brentford and Burnley's radar.

How good is Johan Bakayoko?

Having been described as a "wonderful talent" with a "fantastic left foot" by scout Jacek Kulig, the rising talent has earned four assists from his first six matches this year, including a brace against Rangers in the Champions League qualifying round first-leg.

In fact, during that display Bakayoko chalked up a match-best Sofascore rating of 8.6, taking four shots, succeeding with 80% (4/5) of his dribbles, making five key passes, winning seven of his 11 duels and taking 65 touches, in the thick of the action with an all-encompassing display.

Praised as one of his club's "heroes" by Kulig for that momentous performance, it's clear that Everton would secure a bona fide coup by sealing Bakayoko's signature, and it could prove to be a move to emulate city rivals Liverpool's recent foray into the Eindhoven transfer pool, having signed Cody Gakpo for £35m in January.

The Dutchman joined the Anfield side at last year's midpoint after starring at the 2022 World Cup, scoring three goals, and thriving in the Eredivisie, posting 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 outings across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is not stylistically comparable to Bakayoko, playing in a similar false-nine role to Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, whereas the PSV starlet utilises his "electric" pace - as said by Kulig - to drive through the enemy lines and wreak havoc at will.

But despite this, the 20-year-old brings a similar level of flair and ingenuity to his craft, and it could prove to be a masterful signing to revitalise the Toffees attack.

The "talented winger", as has been noted by Fabrizio Romano, ranks among the top 7% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the eight leagues most comparable to the Eredivisie for assists, the top 11% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

It's clear that he could spark life into an Everton team bereft of inspiration right now, and if Dyche can convince the four-cap international to catalyse the Goodison Park side's season, he could rival Gakpo as PSV's brightest talent to have made the move to English shores of late.