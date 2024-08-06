Everton have reportedly entered the race to sign a "wonderful" Champions League winner, in what would be an eye-catching swoop for one key reason.

Everton transfer news

Transfer rumours surrounding the Blues are still emerging at a healthy rate, as Sean Dyche looks to have the most productive summer window possible, adding to the names who have already come in, from Jake O'Brien to Iliman Ndiaye.

Everton are believed to be in ongoing negotiations over a potential move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who may be known to supporters because of the short stint he had on loan at Liverpool in 2022/23 when he failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders have also reportedly tabled an offer for Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua, with the 22-year-old someone who could add more youth in a position currently covered by the likes of Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young, along with Nathan Patterson.

There is the ongoing fight to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, too, who could once again depart the Etihad on loan this summer, with Pep Guardiola having no plans for him. Some reports have suggested that Everton are leading the race to snap up the 28-year-old temporarily, but Aston Villa are acting as a threat to them.

Everton eyeing swoop for "wonderful" defender

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Everton are in the mix to sign former Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip this summer, with Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen also keen on snapping him up. The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Anfield at the end of last season, following eight hugely successful years at the Blues' local rivals.

This would be an audacious piece of business by Everton because of Matip's Liverpool past, with so few players throughout history representing both sides of Stanley Park. Whether the central defender would be willing to join the Blues is certainly up for debate, given his feelings for the Reds and fear of upsetting the fanbase, but he would be an astute signing for Dyche.

Granted, Matip has been known for his injury problems down the years, which limited him to 180 starts across eight seasons at Liverpool, but when fit, he is an excellent player who now has a wealth of experience, winning the Champions League, Premier League and many other trophies.

Jurgen Klopp couldn't have spoken more highly of him earlier this year, saying: "In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip.

"I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him. A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction."

If Everton could sign Matip on a free transfer, it could be an ideal piece of business, bringing him in as an experienced squad player who fills in from time to time, providing competition for Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and O'Brien.