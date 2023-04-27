Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford "can leave" in the summer should the club get relegated from the Premier League, according to CBS reporter and journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest on Pickford's future?

The England international first arrived at Goodison Park in July 2017 and has since gone on to establish himself as the first-choice shot-stopper between the sticks having made 231 appearances to date, and he has only continued to impress since the arrival of Sean Dyche.

Back in February, the Toffees talisman signed a new long-term deal which keeps him at the club for at least another four years, but with him currently pocketing £125k-per-week, making him the highest earner in the squad, the board will be aware that their most prized assets will have to be sold to free up the wage bill should they fail to avoid the drop at the end of the season.

Reports have claimed Tottenham Hotspur have identified the 29-year-old as their number one target to replace Hugo Lloris during the upcoming window with a £35m price tag having been placed on his head, though it's worth noting that this could decrease even further should relegation occur.

According to Jacobs (via CaughtOffside), Everton are indeed in danger of losing the services of Pickford as a result of an in-house agreement being in place, with Ryan Mason's side very much in pole position to sign him. He said:

“I still wouldn’t rule out a Premier League club moving for Jordan Pickford, even though he’s signed a new deal until 2027 with no relegation clause in it. There is still an informal agreement if Everton go down that Pickford can leave. Spurs were always a frontrunner, but we’ll have to wait and see now what their new manager thinks.”

Should Everton keep or sell Pickford?

Pickford has undoubtedly been one of Everton's standout performers over the years having kept 61 clean sheets in 231 appearances at Goodison Park, and with his form for England also having seen him dubbed a "monster" by journalist Joe Crann, Dyche needs to do everything he can to retain his side's top-flight status and hang on to his goalkeeper.

The Puma-sponsored athlete has recorded 108 saves from 154 shots on target against this season and provides a strong outlet with his range of passing from the back, having completed 141 of 142 short passes and 214 of 218 medium passes since the start of the current term, as per FBRef.

Finally, Pickford has twice been the recipient of Everton's Player of the Year award which just goes to show how much he's appreciated and individually recognised for his efforts by the supporters, so even the thought of losing him will be a huge blow.