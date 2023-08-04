Everton have made contact with Southampton to discuss the transfer of winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, following a fresh update on Sean Dyche's pursuit of offensive signings for Goodison Park this summer.

Who are Everton signing this summer?

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are in discussion with Saints over of loan move for Sulemana following the south coast club's relegation from the Premier League this year.

Dyche is looking for more signings after capturing Arnaut Danjuma on loan and signing the experienced Ashley Young on a free transfer, with Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti, aged 19, also closing on a £13m move to Merseyside.

Sulemana only joined Southampton in January from Rennes in a £22m plus bonuses transfer, actually rejecting Everton in favour of Saints.

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

The 21-year-old gem did not quite set the Premier League alight since joining six months ago but did display flashes of brilliance in a rather dismal Southampton side, really exhibiting the full strength of his skill set on the final day of the term.

Having played 18 times for Saints since moving from France, Sulemana would leave it late to find his shooting boots and bagged a double on the final game of the Premier League season in an enthralling 4-4 draw against Liverpool.

As per Sofascore, the Ghanaian recorded a match-high 8.7 average rating that day, complementing his brace with success in two of his three dribbles, one key pass, tackle and interception, and success in six of his nine duel attempts.

Described as an “excellent ball-carrier” by The Athletic's Joel Bortey, Sulemana ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for progressive carries and the top 20% for total shots per 90, as per FBref, which highlights his prowess in darting into the danger areas like a bolt of electricity and unleashing shots on goal with regularity.

To aid him in his endeavours, Dyche might be able to convince the talented ace to join the fold on Merseyside by illustrating the dynamic relationship he could forge with Alex Iwobi, who has been reformed since shifting his role from winger to central playmaker.

After signing from Arsenal for £34m in 2019, Iwobi took a considerable amount of time to find success, scoring just four goals and supplying five assists from his first three Premier League campaigns with the Blues and being branded "embarrassing" by journalist David Prentice.

However, a tactical tweak has seen the Nigeria international reborn in a creative role from the centre, with the success evidenced through Iwobi's two goals and eight assists in the English top-flight last season.

Indeed, the £120k-per-week phenom now ranks among the top 14% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90.

If Sulemana, hailed for his "incredible speed" by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, has such a reliable flow of support stemming from the core of the Everton team, he could be teed up for a flourishing finish every time, and Dyche must now swoop for the Ghana gem to ensure his team unlock a new dimension to replenish the attack.