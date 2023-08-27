Highlights Everton have made a bid to sign a £30m player after closing in on Beto.

The player is blessed with incredible speed and would be a superb replacement for Demarai Gray.

The Toffees tried to sign him back in January.

While the 2023/24 Premier League season might still be in its embryonic stage, there is little doubt that Everton are a gulf away from the desired standard right now, yielding no points or goals after the first three matches of the campaign.

Who are Everton interested in signing?

While moves for Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and co have been completed, the Goodison Park side do not feel complete in an attacking sense, though Fabrizio Romano's confirmation that the club are homing in on centre-forward Beto will come as a great relief.

Such an imposing striker is just what the Toffees need to combat the dreary start to the term, but recent news hints that manager Sean Dyche will not stop there, with links resurfacing for Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana.

That's according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, who claims that Everton - alongside OGC Nice - have an interest in the Ghanaian winger and have already lodged an informal £22m offer - however, Saints are holding out for £30m.

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

McGrath states that Sulemana, aged 21, would be the optimum replacement for Demarai Gray if the Jamaica international is to depart Merseyside this month, having received a vested interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

The fleet-footed winger is well known to the Toffees hierarchy, having rejected Everton on transfer deadline day back in January to pen a £22m deal with the south coast club from French side Stade Rennais.

And while he didn't prevent Southampton from falling prey to relegation, the £10k-per-week hotshot showcased his devastating skills on the final day of the 2022/23 season, earning a remarkable Sofascore rating of 8.7 after a 4-4 draw against Liverpool, netting twice, winning six of his nine duels, succeeding with two of his three dribbles and making one key pass.

A frightening prospect with "incredible speed" - as has been said by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag - Sulemana ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, and has Wilfried Zaha listed as his most comparable player - which says a lot about the profile the Toffees could secure.

With Beto arriving to serve as the club's new talisman - Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shambolic injury record has prompted the club to seek alternative solutions - Dyche could finally wield a competent strikeforce to transcend the club's efforts over the past several years.

Indeed, the 6 foot 4 Portuguese talisman is hailed for his ability to "spook defenders" by journalist Sam Tighe, blending his physicality and movement to serve as an effective focal frontman, and given that he has hit double-digits across his past four league campaigns, he boasts a cutting edge to go with it.

Hailed as "strong" and "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 25-year-old's presence as a glaring beacon to attract the attention of the opposing backline would allow a speed demon of Sulemana's ilk to weave through the thirds and break the lines with his darting movements.

Everton will understandably feel at their nadir right now, but while the start to the season has been tough, there is time aplenty to rectify the wrongs and navigate away from danger, and by complementing the soon-sealed swoop for Beto with a maverick such as Sulemana, Dyche could well achieve his goals.