Everton target and Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana is "likely" to join on loan before Friday's transfer deadline, and a reliable journalist has also delivered an update on the club's pursuit of his teammate Che Adams.

How old is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Having only arrived at St. Mary’s from Rennes back in January, Sulemana, who is 21 years of age, still has another four years remaining on his contract, but following relegation from the Premier League, the south coast outfit could be looking to cash in on some of their most prized assets to raise funds.

At the start of August, Sky Sports reported that the Toffees had identified the left-winger as an alternative to Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto having tried to sign him in January before he opted to make the move to Russell Martin’s side, and they have already taken their initial interest one step further.

Football Insider claim that the Merseyside outfit have held talks regarding a loan for the Ghana international, and whilst The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath more recently confirmed that Sean Dyche has seen a permanent £22m offer turned down, chiefs aren’t giving up on securing their target on a temporary basis.

Are Everton signing Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Paul Brown revealed that Everton are set to sign Sulemana, but only for the remainder of the season as a result of their limited budget making it difficult to increase their previous permanent bid. He said:

"I think Sulemana is likely to be a loan. So, on that basis, I wouldn't say what's happened with Che Adams is likely to hold that up or be a problem. They were able to negotiate fairly smoothly over Mason Holgate's loan in the other direction. So, I don't think the Adams situation should make a difference here really.

“If they were able to get Sulemana on loan I think that's not a bad option really. Funds are so limited that being able to get someone who should be a ready-made Premier League option, for very little immediate outlay, is probably the kind of deal that Everton are looking for."

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Since the start of his career, Sulemana has clocked up 36 contributions (22 goals and 14 assists) in 109 appearances, form which has seen him dubbed an “enormous talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, but he’s also shown plenty of promising signs following his arrival at Southampton.

The Techiman native, who pockets £40k-per-week, ranks in the 96th percentile for most successful take-ons and last season was averaging 3.72 shot-creating actions per top-flight game which was the second-highest in his squad, via FBRef, displaying his desire to dribble past his marker and create chances in the final third.

Everton have now confirmed the arrival of Udinese striker Beto on a four-year contract, and there’s a strong chance that Sulemana, who has the versatility to operate in five different positions across the pitch, will be the next to follow in his footsteps by making the move to Goodison Park.