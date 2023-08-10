With the 2023/24 Premier League campaign almost upon us, Everton manager Sean Dyche is fervently trying to complete his summer transfer activity.

Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma were signed on respective free transfers and loan deals earlier in the window, while a £15m fee for teenage Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti has been agreed.

The Toffees have spent the last two seasons fighting against relegation from the top-flight, and Dyche is now looking to assemble a squad capable of climbing the league ladder and cementing a spot further up the division.

What's the latest on Kamaldeen Sulemana to Everton?

According to BBC Sport, the Merseyside outfit are deliberating over lodging a formal offer for either Che Adams or Patson Daka to complete the centre-forward position, though there is also interest in bolstering the wide flanks.

Adams' Southampton teammate, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is also on the Goodison Park side's shortlist after the club failed to sign him in January; the 21-year-old joined Saints in a £22m plus bonuses transfer, rejecting the Toffees.

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

It's a crucial summer for Everton, and while every season brings a weight of expectation for such a proud club looking to return to prominence, it is simply paramount that the woes of the past few years are cast aside now.

The transfer business has so often been the crux of the outfit's issues, but with the calculated Dyche now at the helm, there will be optimism anew that the club can rectify the past mishaps and finally send the crowd into rapture, and Sulemana could be integral in this regard.

The former Rennes wideman did not quite have the desired effect at St. Mary's Stadium as his side suffered relegation from the Premier League but showcased his devastating ability on the final day of the term as Saints secured an enthralling 4-4 draw against Liverpool.

As per Sofascore, Sulemana earned a match-high rating of 8.7 that day, scoring two goals, succeeding with two of his three dribble attempts, winning six of his nine duels and making one key pass.

Hailed for his "incredible speed" by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, Sulemana would pump life into the Toffees attack and wreak havoc with his fleet-footed prowess, ranking among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, meaning he is second-to-none when beating defenders with the ball at his feet.

FBref lists Tete as a comparable player to the 18-cap Ghana star, and given that Everton were pursuing the Brazilian whiz both in January and this summer before the player signed on a six-month loan deal with Leicester City (last winter), before agreeing a contract with Turkish giants Galatasaray this week, the type of profile Dyche covets is clear to see.

Tete has been described as a "hurricane" by Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin and ranks among the top 26% of attacking midfielders and wingers for goals and the top 25% for successful take-ons per 90 - given the comparison to Sulemana's metrics, Tete does not appear to boast the same level of progressive expertise as the Southampton dynamo.

Indeed, Sulemana has been described as an “excellent ball-carrier” by The Athletic's Joel Bortey, and if Everton can tidy up their striking position this summer, then supplementing the frontline with this bundle of energy would only increase the energy and flow of the Toffees team.