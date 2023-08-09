Highlights

Everton are 'exploring' a move for Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana after turning their back on Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Kamaldeen Sulemana leaving Southampton for Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton are in talks with Southampton over a loan deal for Kamaldeen Sulemana as Sean Dyche looks to add some variety to his options in the final third.

The Daily Mail claim that Everton have turned their attention towards Sulemana after growing frustrated in their attempts to land Leeds United winger Gnonto, who is someone Daniel Farke desperately wants to keep at Elland Road after losing a host of stars this window to relegation release clauses.

Everton had a £15 million bid for the Italy international turned down in July and it now looks like they will need to look elsewhere as the Whites continue to prove to be stubborn in negotiations.

Sulemana, who was hailed as "superb" by Alan Shearer, only joined Southampton in January from Stade Rennais in a deal worth an initial €25 million (£21.54 million) and still has four years left to run on his £40k-a-week contract at St Mary's Stadium, as per The Athletic.

In his short stint on the South Coast so far, Sulemana has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, registering two goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has confirmed that Everton are now 'exploring' the possibility of bringing Sulemana to Goodison Park after their attempts to sign Gnonto verged into difficulty.

Jacobs stated: “I think that Leeds United are absolutely desperate to keep Wilfried Gnonto at all costs, so player desire will obviously be a factor in all of this but Everton have had a bid rejected and seemingly moved on.

“They’re now exploring Kamaldeen Sulemana instead and because of the exodus Leeds have had due to either offers they’ve chosen to accept or relegation release clauses that they’ve had no control over, they won’t want to lose too many.”

Who else could be on their way to Everton this summer?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Everton are keen on making a move for Leicester City striker Patson Daka and he would be available for a 'reasonable cost' this summer.

Nixon also added that Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison was a name interesting the Toffees this window; however, negotiations over a prospective move look to have cooled due to the England youth international sustaining an injury.

Everton are also close to signing Sporting Clube de Portugal striker Youssef Chermiti and an official announcement is expected before Friday, according to BBC Sport.

Southampton forward Che Adams and Leicester City striker Patson Daka are two other names that have been mentioned in connection with the Toffees as boss Dyche looks to make sure he isn't light on options across his forward line.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is on Everton's wishlist and could head to Goodison Park in a deal that would see Amadou Onana, who has been a consistent performer for the Toffees since his arrival last year, move in the other direction to Old Trafford, as per The Mirror.