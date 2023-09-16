Amid all the turmoil that has beset the pitch of Goodison Park over the past several years, Everton have maintained an impressive youth academy at Finch Farm, admired by those in English football.

Sean Dyche has got a task on his hands in navigating away from danger in the Premier League this season, especially after falling to defeat across the opening three matches of the term, without scoring a single goal.

A battling away draw against newly-promoted Sheffield United last time out did provide a platform for the club to now build from, but there will be many twists and turns yet in the coming weeks and months.

Dyche, understanding the issues Everton were blighted by, strove to replenish the attacking ranks; and he has, signing the likes of Beto, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti and co to provide the Blues with a chance to finally end several years of malaise around the bottom of the Premier League table.

They will have to do so without creative midfielder Alex Iwobi, however, with the Nigeria star completing a £22m move to divisional rivals Fulham, having held just one year left on his deal with the Merseyside outfit.

Everton will also have to make do without Demarai Gray, who transferred away from the club in acrimonious circumstances earlier this month.

Why did Everton sell Demarai Gray?

One week after the transfer window had slammed shut for European outfits, Gray completed an £8m transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, ending weeks of speculation regarding the player's imminent future.

The Toffees had initially rejected a bid from the Saudi Pro League team, despite the winger's role on the periphery and with his contract having been set for expiry next summer.

Gray's mind was clearly fixed on pastures new, with the 27-year-old sharing a post on his social media conveying his thoughts and desire to leave the club.

It was a bit of a blow for Everton after Gray played an instrumental role in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals across all competitions and impressing with his dynamism and versatility, which was paramount amid the injury woes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the woeful efforts of Neal Maupay, who scored once all term.

Gray had made 75 displays in total for Everton, scoring 12 goals, since joining from German side Bayer Leverkusen for roughly £2m - a paltry fee in the modern game - and had been noted for his "attacking threat" by journalist Josh Bunting.

While Dyche will feel he has adequately compensated for Gray's exit with the acquisitions made over the past several months, there is undoubtedly a sense of poignancy surrounding the nature of an exit of a player who served so well against the threat of relegation last year.

The transfer window is now shut, and the Goodison Park side will have to wait until January if they wish to bring in fresh faces, but there may already be a tailor-made replacement in Katia Kouyate, with the talented academy winger eyeing up his senior debut this season.

Who is Katia Kouyate?

Kouyate, 20 years old, has been impressing among the Finch Farm academy ranks for several years now, and has chalked up 55 total appearances, plundering 11 direct goal contributions.

Described as "brilliant" by journalist Dan Ghorbal, the player's official club profile claims that he 'possesses impressive speed, skill and power'.

Praised for his "good work" already this season by reporter Joe Thomas, the starlet has been making increments to his game over the past several seasons and is now a regular member of Everton's development squad, penning a new two-year contract in 2022.

The Manchester-born forward has demonstrated his dynamism this season, playing across the frontline already after just four matches - and netting his first goal last time out - and could be in line for a big season this year, earning an opportunity to impress among the seniors.

Although he only posted two goals and assists apiece from 25 matches in the previous edition of the Premier League 2, Kouyate did clinch each contribution across the final 13 outings, starting ten times.

Blessed with a naturally impressive physique, lightning speed and awe-inspiring power, Kouyate is pushing for inclusion and will perhaps earn a shot if he keeps his head down and continues to ply his trade for David Unsworth's development side.

The talented prospect offers a slightly different profile to the recently departed Gray, focusing on his direct threat and utilising his pace and power to beat his man and drive the ball into promising openings.

Gray, comparatively, is slightly more fleet-footed, weaving around defenders and creating confusion with his deft shimmies and ball-playing skills, often the instigator with his looping balls from deep.

This could prove to be an invaluable asset, though, with Lewis Dobbin, who enjoyed a promising loan spell with Derby County last season in League One and has already made three appearances in the top flight this year, starting in the 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Praised for his "relentless" approach and role as a "crowd-lifter" by BBC Radio Derby reporter Dominic Dietrich, Dobbin, also aged 20, certainly brings an extra dimension to the Toffees attack.

Also described as "explosive" by one talent scout, Dobbin is a proficient dribbler and could be the sort of progressive presence suitable to step in and fill the void left in Gray's wake, although Kouyate would offer something different still.

Indeed, this could be the start of an exciting new era at Goodison Park, with these two homegrown talents blending skill sets to wreak havoc down, primarily, the left channel.

Although he has not yet found his shooting boots with the regularity Dyche will hope for, Kouyate continues to burgeon and could now thrive in the position vacated by the Jamaica international, gone to enjoy the riches of Saudi Arabia.

Given Everton's toothless attack, who showed promise in the 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane but still face uncertainty around their reliability, especially after finishing as the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last term, and Dyche may well be wise to delve deeper into the club's resources and unleash a precocious talent of Kouyate's ilk.