Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Everton are interested in signing a 26-year-old attacker with an £8.4m release clause, with a January move mooted.

Latest Everton transfer rumours

It looks as though The Friedkin Group are aiming to make their presence felt from the off at Goodison Park, with the prospective owners eyeing three important additions in the January transfer window.

It has been claimed that they want Everton to sign a new full-back, winger and striker, seeing all three positions as priority areas and wanting more depth on show throughout the squad, as Sean Dyche looks to once again steer his side up the Premier League table.

There is also believed to be an agreement in place between the Blues and Dele Alli, in terms of the 28-year-old only getting paid on a contract when he is fit enough to play in the first team on a regular basis.

In terms of potential outgoings, underwhelming Everton striker Beto has been linked with a move to Roma, and the fact that The Friedkin Group also own the Serie A club means that it could make it an easier piece of business to get over the line, should their interest be genuine.

Everton eyeing January move for attacker

According to Plettenberg on X, Everton are keen on signing Red Star Belgrade attacker Silas in the January window, with the 26-year-old currently on loan there from VfB Stuttgart:

Silas could be a really shrewd signing by Everton if they can strike a deal, with his numbers in a Stuttgart shirt highlighting the level of end product he could bring to Dyche's team.

The winger has scored 35 goals and chipped in with 21 assists in 132 appearances for the Bundesliga side, showing that he possesses both creativity and a goalscoring knack in the final third. He is also a 16-cap international for Congo, scoring once for his country to date, and he has netted twice in his first five appearances on loan at Red Star.

It looks as though Stuttgart are willing to cut that loan spell short, however, allowing Everton to potentially swoop in January, and the fact that Silas' release clause is as little as £8.4m makes him a cheap option well worth taking a risk on.

The attacking ace can thrive as both a right-sided player and a centre forward, giving Dyche more versatility in his attack, and he could prove to be an upgrade on Beto if he leaves in January, making this one to watch.