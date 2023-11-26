Everton are believed to be keen on completing the signing of a former England international - one who has been called "fantastic" in the past.

Everton's points deduction

The Blues are going through an extremely tumultuous period in their history at the moment, with so much going on at the club, both on and off the pitch.

While Sean Dyche and his players have shown clear improvements in recent weeks, there have been massive distractions going on around them, not least the fact that the Blues have been deducted 10 points for breaching financial rules.

It is a decision that has been met with fury by many Everton supporters, with the majority feeling that it is harsh, and it immediately threw Dyche's men straight back into the relegation zone.

Not only has the points deduction been a huge talking point at Goodison Park, but the ongoing takeover of the club is also dragging along slowly. There is no clear sign of the Farhad Moshiri era coming to an end for the time being, with doubts surrounding potential incoming investors 777 Partners.

Everton could also be looking to make new signings once the January transfer window opens, depending on their finances, and they have been linked with a move for a former Premier League player.

Everton want Alex McCarthy

According to an update from Football Insider, Everton are eyeing a move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

"Everton have a strong interest in frozen-out Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, sources have told Football Insider. The 33-year-old has 18 months left on his deal at St Mary’s Stadium and lost his place to Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu last season. Everton were tracking McCarthy in the summer and their interest remains alive ahead of the January window.

"Everton will have little money to spend in the transfer market amid the uncertainty caused by their devastating 10-point deduction which was administered last week. However, loan deals and free transfers could be possible avenues available for Toffees boss Sean Dyche as he vies to keep the club in the Premier League."

McCarthy may not be the most earth-shattering signing by Everton if he made the move to Goodison in January, considering he is a veteran who wouldn't be a key starter, but he could still be a savvy addition.

The 33-year-old has picked up a huge amount of experience down the years, with the Blues transfer target making 147 appearances in the Premier League, not to mention winning one cap for England.

Meanwhile, former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl clearly rated McCarthy highly during their time together at St Mary's, once saying:

"He has been absolutely top drawer. Some of the saves on Monday were just outstanding to be honest. He has been like that from day one since I have been here – not just in games but training. The level of all the goalkeepers has been fantastic but Alex, particularly in the games, has kept us in there. He’s made some very good saves not many keepers would actually make so I’m pleased for him."

McCarthy could be a good backup option to Jordan Pickford, not to mention increasing the English quota in Dyche's squad, so a January move would make plenty of sense.