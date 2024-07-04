This summer is a crucial one for Everton if they are to avoid yet another relegation battle in the Premier League, but all the foundations are in place for a successful campaign.

Since his appointment back in January 2023, Sean Dyche has overseen an excellent job, with the former Burnley boss instilling a solid defensive unit, which saw the Toffees have the best defensive record of any side outside of the top four last season.

However, his side are still crying out for reinforcements in other areas of the pitch if they are to reach the next level and cement themselves as a mid-table Premier League side once again in 2024/25.

The club have endured some torrid off-the-field problems in recent years, restricting the business Dyche is able to do in the transfer market.

Midfielder Amadou Onana has constantly been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, with Arsenal the favourites for his signature in a deal that could total up to £60m.

Whilst the Belgian’s potential departure would leave a huge hole in Everton’s midfield, the club have been linked with one talent who could allow the fanbase to forget about the 22-year-old.

Everton battling PL rivals to sign talented midfielder

According to L’Equipe via Sport Witness, Everton are battling newly-promoted Leicester City for the signature of Reims midfielder Amir Richardson this summer.

Udinese and Strasbourg have also previously registered interest in the Moroccan, but the latter have backed out of the race, with Everton entering a three-way battle for his signature.

The French outfit are demanding €10m (£8m) for his services, but Dyche’s side are unwilling to match their asking price for the youngster, who wants to depart Reims after featuring just 14 times in Ligue 1 last season.

Despite the Toffees’ reluctance to pay the asking price for Richardson’s services, he would be an astute addition and a potential bargain given the figures he produced in France last season.

How Richardson compares to Onana

Whilst Onana has been an excellent servant to the club, making 72 appearances since his £33m move to Goodison back in 2022, he deserves the opportunity to play at the top level of club football - something which the Toffees are unable to offer.

Should the club receive a bid in the region of £60m it would be a no-brainer, making a hefty profit boosting their PSR position, allowing them to invest in other young talents and making another profit down the line.

Richardson fits the bill for any potential replacement for Onana, producing some figures very similar if not superior than the Belgian could muster during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Moroccan “jewel”, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, produced double the amount of combined goals and assists despite starting half the amount of league matches last season.

How Onana & Richardson compare in 2023/24 Statistics Onana Richardson Games 30 28 Goals + assists 2 4 Progressive carries 21 28 Blocks 25 26 Percentage of shots on target 21% 47% Stats via FBref

However, he’s also been better with the ball at his feet, carrying the ball forward for the attacking players on seven more occasions than the current Everton man.

Everton’s need for more goals could be boosted by Richardson’s potential arrival on Merseyside, with the 22-year-old managing to get 47% of his efforts on target, providing Dyche’s side with defensive stability but also an added goal threat.

Despite the Toffees’ reluctance to pay the £8m fee, it would prove to be a bargain figure that could allow Dyche’s side to make a hefty profit on him - as they could do with Onana this summer.

The Belgium international would be a huge miss, but the Moroccan would be the suitable replacement who can allow Dyche and the supporters to look past the £60m rated talent.