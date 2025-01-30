Everton are still keen on signing a "sensational" midfielder before the transfer deadline, with David Moyes a big admirer having previously looked at signing him for West Ham United, according to TEAMtalk.

Toffees set for busy few days

The end of the January transfer window is now in sight, and the Toffees could be in for a busy few days, with Moyes eager to bring in a few new faces before the February 3rd deadline.

Two wins on the bounce leave Moyes' side in a very strong position to avoid relegation from the Premier League, now sitting seven points clear of the bottom three, but the job is by no means done yet, and it is vital that reinforcements are brought in at striker.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently sidelined and Beto possibly set to leave before the end of the window, Hamza Igamane is among the main targets to strengthen at centre-forward, while Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi is also liked.

Earlier this month, the Merseyside club were also linked with moves for Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, should they be able to free up a loan spot by sending Armando Broja back to Stamford Bridge.

With just a few days remaining to get their winter transfer business done, there has now been a new update on Everton's pursuit of Dewsbury-Hall, which indicates they could still look at making a move.

Taking to X, TEAMTalk's Harry Watkinson has reported the Chelsea midfielder is "still of interest" to the Toffees, alongside Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Special attention is given to the former Leicester City man, however, with the TEAMtalk reporter revealing Moyes is a "big admirer", having previously wanted to sign him for West Ham United.

Everton's upcoming fixtures Date Leicester City (h) February 1st AFC Bournemouth (h) February 8th Liverpool (h) February 12th Crystal Palace (a) February 15th Manchester United (h) February 22nd

Dewsbury-Hall could have a new lease of life at Goodison

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge for £30m back in the summer, the 26-year-old has found it difficult to force his way into Enzo Maresca's plans, given the vast array of top-quality options the Chelsea boss has at his disposal in attacking areas.

As such, a loan move until the end of the season makes perfect sense for the Englishman, and it could also be of real benefit to the Toffees as they look to secure their place in the Premier League.

Although the attacking midfielder hasn't been given a real opportunity to prove himself with the Blues up until this point, he was lauded as "sensational" by former manager Brendan Rodgers during his time with Leicester.

With an average Sofascore rating of 7.65 in the 2023-24 campaign, Dewsbury-Hall was rated as the Foxes' best-performing player as they secured promotion from the Championship, picking up 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 league games.