Everton boss Sean Dyche is keen to build on his side's brilliant run of form in the Premier League and could now be in the running to sign a talented player on loan in January.

Everton's spirited run continues...

Despite their well-documented points deduction, Everton are flying under Dyche and recorded their fourth successive Premier League victory at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, with goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane ensuring three points in a comfortable triumph in Lancashire.

Now sitting on 16 points from 17 matches, the incredible reality of the Toffees' situation is that they would actually be in the mix for the top six if their sporting penalty for financial breaches didn't exist; nevertheless, their players deserve an immense amount of credit for their refusal to become downtrodden by recent events.

As cited by The Independent, Dyche praised his players' resilience to claim three points amid a current of injury problems present at the club, saying:

"I was delighted. We’re a side pieced together yesterday morning. We lost Myko (Vitaliy Mykolenko) with a tight groin and because we’ve got injuries and suspensions we can’t risk players so we had to change everything in a morning. Their acceptance to go and deliver a performance that can win was very pleasing."

Excitingly, Everton will turn their attention towards an exciting EFL Cup quarter-final showdown against Fulham at Goodison Park on Tuesday night, in a fixture that could potentially edge them closer to a first piece of major silverware since 1995.

Without a doubt, the prospect of silverware being up for grabs will make the Toffees an attractive option for potential January targets and Dyche could now strengthen his bid for success by bringing in a talented attacker on loan.

Iliman Ndiaye is an Everton target

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon of The Sun, Everton are keen on a loan swoop in January for Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye, who was a crucial figure in Sheffield United's promotion campaign last term. The Blades, alongside Crystal Palace, are also keeping tabs on the Senegal international, who has struggled for regular game-time since moving to the Orange Velodrome in the summer.

Five most similar players to Iliman Ndiaye (as provided by FBRef) Club Player Jonathan Ikone Fiorentina Christian Pulisic AC Milan Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea Ludovic Blas Rennes Gonzalo Plata Al Sadd

Marseille could look to cut their losses on the 24-year-old and Everton could get a second chance to land Ndiaye after they previously held an interest in him earlier this year.

Labelled "incredible" by former teammate Oli McBurnie, Ndiaye has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this campaign, registering one goal and three assists in the process (Ndiaye statistics - Transfermarkt).

Capable of leading the line as a number nine or providing an effective foil to the main striker either from a central position or both flanks, the Rouen-born man possesses a unique degree of versatility that would undoubtedly go down well among the Goodison Park faithful.