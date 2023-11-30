While Everton had been sitting around mid-table, a ten-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Player regulations plunged the side down into the relegation zone, with their status in the Premier League more uncertain than ever before.

Sean Dyche's men were looking to bounce back with a victory in front of a packed-out Goodison Park on Sunday when Manchester United came to town but were left stunned by an incredible goal from Alejandro Garnacho within 180 seconds.

In the end, the Toffees were defeated 3-0 and failed to convert a single opportunity from an xG of 2.5, proving to the manager that a lot of work still needs to be done if the Merseysiders are to stay up this season. Nevertheless, Dyche is looking to rectify these problems in January.

Everton transfer news - Kasey McAteer

According to Football Transfers, Everton are in the market for a new winger and are keeping tabs on Leicester City's star winger Kasey McAteer ahead of the winter window which opens in just a few weeks, but face competition from fellow relegation battlers Crystal Palace.

McAteer's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign but the outlet have gone on to report that the Foxes are hoping to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal.

The attacker rose through Leicester's academy and made a Premier League appearance under Brendan Rodgers two seasons ago, coming off the bench in a 4-0 win against Newcastle United before being sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon.

It was with the latter that head coach Johnnie Jackson described McAteer as "wonderful" for his performances with the Wombles.

Upon being relegated from the top flight, Enzo Maresca took charge and found a role for McAteer within the team, with the academy product featuring 13 times in all competitions already, including 11 in the Championship as Leicester have soared to the top of the table early on and look primed to return to the promised land.

However, McAteer may not have to wait much longer to play Premier League football again...

Kasey McAteer's stats this season

McAteer has scored five goals in his 13 appearances so far this season, including a brace during a 2-1 win over Rotherham United earlier in the campaign as well as a goal at Anfield in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup. From his 11 games in the Championship, seven have been starts, showing the faith that Maresca has put in the largely inexperienced player.

His stats this term have been incredibly impressive too. Compared to all other wingers in England's second tier, the Everton target is sitting in the top 1% for non-penalty goals per 90 and non-penalty expected goals per 90, the top 10% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and the top 7% for pass completion, as per FBref.

Compared to Everton's first-choice wide players Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil, McAteer is performing better in a number of key attacking metrics.

Per 90 Metrics Kasey McAteer Jack Harrison Dwight McNeil Goals 0.67 0.14 0 Expected Goals 0.5 0.15 0.14 Assists 0 0.41 0.21 Expected Assists 0.13 0.1 0.3 Progressive Passes 2.5 1.86 2.5 Progressive Carries 3.91 2.37 2.86 Progressive Passes Received 10.6 4.75 4.52 Key Passes 0.78 1.19 1.79 Passes To Final 1/3 0.78 0.34 0.95 Stats via FBref

McAteer only falls down in terms of assists and key passes compared to Everton's wide duo. However, the forward outranks Harrison and McNeil in every other area.

Furthermore, the Leicester star is currently averaging 1.09 passes to the penalty area per 90 and 2.13 crosses per 90, according to FBref, which would suit Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin given that 20 of his 76 career goals have been from headers.

With such quality service from the flanks, Calvert-Lewin could well help to build on his tally of three league goals this season, while also having a clinical presence McAteer in the final third would also help to ease the reliance on the Toffees' number nine.

The young winger isn't as creative as Harrison and McNeil but is far more of a threat in and around the penalty area. Dyche will certainly add goals to his forward line should he manage to sign the Leicester ace this January which could help the Toffees to stave off relegation.