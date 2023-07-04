Everton keeping Bill Kenwright on the board is only a "temporary measure", Paul Brown told FootballFanCast.

The club announced three weeks ago that Chief Executive Officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive director Graeme Sharp had left their roles.

What is the latest news regarding Bill Kenwright?

Everton had an abysmal season on the pitch last campaign, surviving relegation on the last day of the season thanks to a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park against Bournemouth.

Off the pitch, it was a tumultuous season with many Evertonians voicing their displeasure towards those in power about the situation the club was in throughout the previous two seasons. A number of fan groups including the All Together Now group staged protests throughout the season with the aim of the "removal of the Everton board", with the most notable run being nine straight protests pre-match before the club's final nine home games of the season.

Whilst for the most part, the protests were peaceful, a dark moment came when the Everton board of directors were forced to not attend the clubs home defeat to Southampton due to what the club described as "A real and credible threat to their safety."

Following the conclusion of the season, the Toffees announced the departures of three board members, however, Kenwright was convinced to stay on as the club's chairman by owner Farhad Moshiri. In a statement, Moshiri revealed that he had asked the 77-year-old to remain in his role to help the club in this "transition period".

Everton have since replaced the outgoing directors with interim roles instead, suggesting that the board of directors is due for another overhaul.

What has Paul Brown said regarding Bill Kenwright's future at Everton?

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Brown stated that Everton fans who are disappointed with the news shouldn't get frustrated just yet, as the move is only a temporary one, and Kenwright could still leave in the future.

The journalist said: "I don't think this is anything more than a temporary measure really, and the fans shouldn't be too frustrated with it. Because this is not the end game, yet. We haven't seen the end game for Everton yet."

What is the endgame for the Everton board?

Ultimately, the endgame for the club is to finalise their permanent new-look board, and they are closing in on achieving that goal, with Kenwright's future by no means safe.

Owner Moshiri has pressed ahead in his search for fresh investment within the club as he looks for help in financing the clubs new £760m stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock, and seems to have found his investor after a long search period.

US-based MSP Sports Capital entered exclusivity talks with the former Arsenal investor last month, and should an agreement be reached, MSP are expected to take a number of seats on Everton's permanent new-look board.

That could be the final piece that the club are waiting for before letting Kenwright go, and giving many disgruntled Everton fans what they are after.