Everton will need to continue to strengthen this summer after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last term, and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho has been earmarked to bolster the attacking ranks.

What's the latest on Everton's move for Kelechi Iheanacho?

That's according to former editor-turned-scout Ignazio Genuardi, the Toffees are "active" on the case of the Nigerian striker after missing out on Almeria's El Bilal Toure, who is closing on a move to Atalanta.

Sean Dyche has already wrapped up moves for Ashley Young on a free transfer and Arnaut Danjuma on loan, and Iheanacho, who boasts a wealth of Premier League experience, could be another shrewd investment given his availability for just £10-15m following the Foxes' relegation.

Leeds United dynamo Wilfried Gnonto is also attracting attention, but the Whites have seemingly "closed the door" on his departure as they look to keep their most coveted attacking prospect tethered to Elland Road after relegation to the Championship.

Could Everton sign Kelechi Iheanacho?

Immediately, Iheanacho would offer something different for the Merseyside outfit in attack after a season that yielded fewer goals in the top-flight than all but Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the 26-year-old having scored eight goals and supplied five assists from just 13 starting appearances across all competitions.

Primarily a centre-forward, Iheanacho also finds success on the right wing, utilising his natural inclination to strike with his left foot to swerve in-field and bypass the opposing net, while also maintaining a creative flair that will no doubt have left Dyche eager to further negotiations.

Indeed, as per FBref, the £90k-per-week ace ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, which illustrates his dynamism and aptitude as a driving force, which strengthens the argument that he could find success marauding up the Goodison Park right flank.

While some may view him as an alternative to talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been decimated by injury issues over the past two seasons and missed 30 matches, Iheancho's arrival could actually be the genesis of a slick new strike partnership.

Calvert-Lewin, also aged 26, is an imposing 6 foot 2 menace who ranks among the top 8% of positional peers for aerials won per 90, and his most fruitful fortunes are found through his expertise in serving as a focal point in the attacking box and a conduit through which his squad's flow can be channelled.

Deploying Iheanacho's versatility beside him could prove to be the formula for success under Dyche's leadership, creating a dynamic balance to avoid the team stagnating.

Once praised as a "special talent" by pundit David Cottee, the 45-cap Nigerian could pay dividends for the Blues with his electric pace, direct and variegated approach when it comes to his attacking intent, and Premier League experience with both Leicester and Manchester City, having chalked up 70 direct contributions from 196 total appearances in the English top-flight.

And with Calvert-Lewin hoping to get back to his best to spearhead a desired resurgence, Iheanacho would be the perfect choice to ensure that the misfortune that has stained Goodison Park across recent years is irrevocably expunged.