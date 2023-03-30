As Everton fight for their Premier League survival, a major issue for manager Sean Dyche has been the lack of a reliable centre-forward option, with the Toffees currently the joint-lowest scorers in the division having netted just 22 times in 28 league games.

The club's number nine, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, has scored just once in 11 top-flight outings amid what has been another injury-ravaged campaign for the England international, with the Merseyside outfit undoubtedly suffering due to the striker's time on the treatment table.

Dyche may also be ruing the decision of his predecessor Frank Lampard to plump for the £15m signing of Neal Maupay last summer, with the capture of the former Brighton and Hove Albion now looking like yet another blunder for the struggling outfit.

How much is Neal Maupay worth now?

There is no getting away from what has been a rather dismal debut season for the misfiring dud at Goodison Park, with Maupay having scored just once in 20 league games so far this term, firing home the winner against West Ham United back in September.

Having previously netted a respectable haul of 27 goals in 109 games during his time with the Seagulls - after previously scoring 41 times in just 95 games for Brentford - the 26-year-old has failed to replicate such feats in his new home, having endured a "woeful" record thus far, as per journalist Paul Brown.

The forward's measly goal return has led him to be dubbed "embarrassing" by Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer, with the Premier League's record goalscorer also suggesting that Everton look rather "clueless" in attack at present.

Such woes are laid bare by the fact that Maupay has recorded an average match rating of just 6.59 in the league this season, as per Sofascore, with that rating only the 22nd best among Dyche's squad.

To see such little impact from a summer arrival will likely have supporters tearing their hair out, with there no doubt a feeling that funds could have been better spent elsewhere on another recruit, as the one-time Saint-Etienne man has simply been a "total disaster" for the club, as per the aforementioned Brown.

That dire piece of business is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that the £50k-per-week menace is now said to be worth as little as £7m, according to CIES Football Observatory, with that less than half of what Lampard and co originally paid for him back in August.

Having been lauded by Lampard at the time of his signing as a "player of proven quality" and someone who can provide "a goalscoring threat, as well as bags of energy and a fighting spirit", Maupay appears to have left the one-time Chelsea man looking rather silly indeed.