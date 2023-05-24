Everton are one game away from confirming Premier League safety, and equally one game away from relegation in what has been a tough season for the Blues.

The last time the Toffees were dealt relegation was 72 years ago in the 1950/51 season, making their struggles this term particularly worrying for the Merseyside club.

Regardless of how the campaign ends, Sean Dyche will require squad improvements this summer, with a number of players already linked with a potential move to Goodison Park.

Everton’s stay in the Premier League will be pivotal to the majority of transfer speculation, with the latest emerging talent impressing in Spain’s top tier among some of Europe’s best talents.

What’s the latest on Largie Ramazani to Everton?

As reported by Spanish outlet AS back in January, the Blues had targeted a move for UD Almeria forward Largie Ramazani.

Since then, however, it was reported in Spain last week (via Sport Witness) that Everton remain in the race for the Belgian, with the 22-year-old ‘attracted’ to the interest from the Premier League club.

The Spanish publication reported that the Merseyside club may face an obstacle in paying €40m (£35m), however, stated that Everton’s interest shows the “potential they see” in him.

What could Largie Ramazani bring to Everton?

In what has been a horrible season for the Blues, a shining light at the end of the tunnel as well as survival could be the signing of an exciting forward.

Lauded as “explosive” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old spent some time at Manchester United’s academy before signing for Almeria in 2020, who were in the second division at the time.

Dyche’s side is crying out for a positive and direct forward, particularly after losing Richarlison who contributed 53 goals in 152 appearances for the club and was a constant threat at Goodison Park.

Likened to Crystal Palace’s “dangerous” wide man Wilfried Zaha, as praised by former teammate and Everton ace Yannick Bolasie, Ramazani could be Dyche’s answer to the 30-year-old.

Despite playing in different dynamics, with Palace sitting comfortably in 11th in England’s top-tier and Almeria just four points above the relegation zone in La Liga, the Belgian excels in a number of attributes comparable to Zaha’s.

Known for his ability on the ball, the Ivory Coast international presents himself as one of the league’s greatest threats from the wide channels.

As highlighted by FBref, Zaha averages 2.16 successful take-ons per 90, with Ramazani following just behind with 1.97 per 90, highlighting the aims and high execution rate of their individual game plans from similar positions.

The 22-year-old actually bettered the Palace ace in terms of progressive carries, averaging 3.74 to the 30-year-old’s 3.38 per 90 - as per FBref - but it shows what a dynamic threat the pairing are.

In what has been a tough season for Almeria, who have lost 19 games in 36 this campaign, the Belgian has found the net three times, as well as providing an assist in his 31 appearances - as per FBref.

Everton need new options and a bright spark to inspire their squad going into next season, the young forward could prove to be a success under Dyche, who enjoys a set-up with traditional wingers.

Praised as being “electric” by Kulig, the forward could be Dyche’s answer to Zaha, with the two showing comparative skills to their game, with an advantage being his reported interest in returning to English football.

The Blues have a big challenge ahead of them on the field, however, a win on the final day could allow attention to finally turn to the transfer window.