Everton are keeping tabs on UD Almeria forward Largie Ramazani ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Largie Ramazani?

Ramazani is an exciting winger who currently plays his football at the Power Horse Stadium having made 93 appearances since joining back in August 2020, and he’s already got experience playing in England having previously undergone spells at Charlton Athletic and with Manchester United’s U18s and U23s youth sides, as per Transfermarkt.

The Toffees were already heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old back in January after outlet AS reported that Farhad Moshiri had made contact to ask about the possibility of a deal, and they were handed a further boost by Estadio Deportivo who claimed that the attacker would say yes to joining if a proposal was made.

The Goodison Park outfit and the Belgian, however, failed to reach an agreement at the start of the new year, but with there being a method to prise him away, Sean Dyche appears to be preparing to take a second bite of the cherry during the upcoming window.

Are Everton signing Ramazani?

According to Spanish reports (via Sport Witness), Everton still have Ramazani in their “sights” ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Almeria forward is “attracted” by the prospect of establishing himself in the Premier League and the Blues are “looking” to recruit him to bolster Dyche’s attacking department, with the club believing that he would play an “important role” on Merseyside. The only “potential hurdle” that the board could face though is his €40m (£34m) release clause which may prove to be a “challenge”.

Ramazani isn’t as high-profile of a name as Everton fans might expect to be targeting but he’s a hidden gem that’s even been dubbed a “Mini-Vinicius” by talent spotter Jacek Kulig, so the left winger, who has the versatility to play in seven various positions across the pitch, would be a promising purchase for the long-term future of the club.

The Europa League participant, whose contract still has another two years remaining, has racked up 46 goal contributions (32 goals and 14 assists) in 144 appearances throughout his career, but even when he’s not on the scoresheet, he’s constantly looking to produce moments of quality in the final third.

As per FBRef, Ramazani ranks in the 99th percentile for interceptions, the 98th percentile for progressive carries and the 95th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker and make the magic happen, and an offensive player with this level of drive to succeed is the exact profile of what the manager needs at his disposal.